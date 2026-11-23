By Wealth Dickson Ominabo

More than a decade after leaving office as Nigeria’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan continues to offer inspiring leadership to Nigeria and others across Africa. He shapes governance and peace outcomes through soft power and moral authority.

Multilateral institutions and civil society actors continue to seek his intervention on issues of leadership, especially during moments of political uncertainty. Through platforms like the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) and other initiatives like the West African Elders Forum (WAEF), he shapes public policy and diplomacy, rethinking leadership across the continent by convening dialogue, fostering peaceful political transition through early warning engagement and mediation in West Africa.

As convenor of the West African Elders Forum, where he has rallied eminent statesmen and top leaders to mediate peaceful transitions, and his other commitment in the African Union and Commonwealth as head of many election observation missions across Africa prove that quiet diplomacy can steady fragile transitions. It exemplifies how citizen agency can be deployed as an important tool for nation-building and co-creating peace and national stability between citizens and government.

His post-office engagement highlights the place of moral authority in politics and its impact on public life. His continued relevance offers an important lesson that while administrative power expires with term limits, moral authority can serve as a permanent political asset that confers legitimacy on an individual beyond formal constitutional mandate.

One of the factors that defines Dr Jonathan’s continued influence was his speech acts when he occupied public office. Political theorists have explained how words do more than explain reality, they shape political action. While many Nigerian politicians use words to incite fear and mobilise violence, Jonathan used them to build peace and unite the nation.

When he said, “My ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian,” he was not just making a statement; he was placing a limit on political power.

When Jonathan said, “I have no enemies to fight,” it was not mere rhetoric, but a speech act that explains his government’s statecraft. It was an order, a political command, and a directive to state institutions to respect the rule of law.

“I have no enemies to fight” meant that governance must be anchored on constitutionality.

I have no enemies to fight meant that political opponents were not enemies of the state.

I have no enemies to fight” meant that state institutions were not instruments for political agendas and retaliation.

At the height of the Boko Haram insurgency, some political actors portrayed his counter-insurgency policies as a campaign against the entire northern region, they mobolised stakeholders within and outside Nigeria to undermine his leadership. Despite the provocative and inciting nature of those actions, Jonathan showed restraint; he refused to respond with state retaliation.

The Chibok Girls abduction in April 2014, was a national tragedy and an issue of national security and concern but it was weaponised and politicised to undermine national security and political legitimacy. Yet Jonathan maintained that he had no enemies to fight.

A mock coffin was displayed during the January 2012 protests on oil subsidies, yet in the midst of all this, he insisted that he had no enemies to fight.

As president, he visited a state governed by an opposition party; after he left, the governor mobilised his supporters and took a broom to sweep the area—an action meant to humiliate him.

He resisted authoritarian temptations, governed with civic piety, and worked toward the flourishing of civil dignity and human liberty.

He signed the Freedom of Information Act, in order to democratise access to information, not minding that greater openness would expose his government to scrutiny and accountability. When the criticism came, he simply acknowledged: “I am the most abused Nigerian leader, yet you will miss me when I leave office.”

Many have tried to simplify his actions and his concession call to congratulate his then political opponent, Muhammadu Buhari to douse tensions. How many leaders would have followed such a path? Here, it is not just the concession, but his deliberate refusal to game the system for his favour. The concession call was not an isolated incident; it was a continuity of a political philosophy that had been visible throughout his administration.

When he went to his polling unit in Otuoke to cast his vote during the presidential election twice, the card reader did not recognise his fingerprint the same with that of his mother and wife. For many leaders, these incidents would have been easy excuses to discredit the process.

The significance of these moments lies not in the incidents themselves but in how he responds to them. They reflected his temperament of restraint and moral courage.

Like A.E. Housman’s athlete in the poem “To an Athlete Dying Young” , Jonathan, as a runner, left the field while his laurels were still green, preserving his moral capital and authority. By conceding defeat in 2015, Jonathan exited the stage at the peak of his democratic relevance, ensuring his moral laurel never decayed into the disgrace that haunts sit-tight rulers. It is the solvency of this moral capital that has continued to define his post-presidency life.

By governing with civic piety rather than coercion, he built bridges with the Nigerian people and the international community, laying the foundation for his post-presidency staying power.

As Jonathan celebrates his 69th birthday, his enduring relevance offers lessons to politicians, leaders, and the public; power is transient, yet moral capital is perhaps the only capital that hardly depreciates; it confers power and legitimacy outside office.

You can manipulate institutions, command loyalty, win elections and even rewrite political narratives, but you cannot rig posterity. In the end, enduring influence belongs to leaders whose words outlive their office, whose conduct survives political transition, and whose moral authority remains intact long after formal power has passed. This is the legacy of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.

Ominabo is a media aide to Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD.