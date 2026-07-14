Jonathan Cook: Burnham’s Hollow Contrition on Gaza
Here is a list of the things Britain’s incoming prime minister is obligated to do to avoid collusion in Israel’s genocide, according to an International Court of Justice ruling. Will he do any of it?
Andy Burnham in 2024. (Scottish Government /Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 2.0)
By Jonathan Cook
Jonathan-Cook.net
Actions speak louder than words, as the saying goes. So far, all we have from Andy Burnham — expected to become Britain’s new prime minister in about a week — are words.