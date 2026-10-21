cbn

File: CBN Building, Abuja

By

Damilola Aina

JPMorgan Chase & Co has deposited N50bn with the Central Bank of Nigeria as part of efforts to secure a merchant banking licence and expand its operations in Africa’s largest economy.

The deposit, valued at about $38m, meets a key requirement in the American lender’s application and signals its readiness to establish a licensed banking operation in Nigeria, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

However, the payment does not guarantee approval, as the CBN is yet to make a final decision on the application.

People familiar with the process, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private, said the deposit was one of the final regulatory requirements for the licence. They added that the bank expects to obtain approval by the end of 2026 or in early 2027, subject to the regulator’s decision.

The report read, “JPMorgan Chase & Co. deposited 50 billion naira ($38 million) with the Central Bank of Nigeria as it moves closer to securing a banking license in Africa’s most populous nation, according to people familiar with the matter.

“The deposit, one of the final regulatory requirements for obtaining approval, signals the largest US lender’s readiness to launch a merchant-banking operation in Nigeria should its application be approved, said the people who asked not to be identified because the process is private.”

The report added that JPMorgan declined to comment on the development, while a CBN spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to Bloomberg.

The proposed entry would mark a significant expansion of the bank’s presence in Nigeria, where it has advised governments and companies on Eurobond issuances and other financial transactions for years, largely through its representative office in Lagos.

A merchant banking licence would enable the lender to broaden its financial services in the country, particularly in corporate banking, lending, trade finance and payments.

Under Nigerian banking regulations, licence applicants are required to place capital in a designated account with the CBN as part of the approval process. The requirement is intended to demonstrate that an applicant has sufficient funds to support its proposed operations.

The N50bn deposit therefore represents an important step in JPMorgan’s attempt to move beyond its existing representative-office structure. Final approval, however, remains at the discretion of the apex bank.

The development comes as international financial institutions seek to deepen their participation in Africa’s banking and investment markets, where demand for trade financing, corporate credit and cross-border payment services continues to create opportunities.

JPMorgan’s proposed Nigerian operation also forms part of its wider expansion strategy across the continent. The New York-based lender is seeking a larger share of business involving companies, governments and investors operating in African markets.

Nigeria is a major destination for such services because of its large economy, extensive corporate sector and role in regional trade. A licensed presence could give JPMorgan a broader platform to serve Nigerian businesses and institutions, although the scope of its eventual operations will depend on the licence granted by the CBN.

The bank has also strengthened its investment-banking leadership across Africa in recent months.

It appointed Edward Bell to lead investment banking in sub-Saharan Africa, while Sailepu Montet was named head of its Kenya office and Michael Ahonzo Avou was appointed to oversee operations in Ivory Coast.

JPMorgan’s proposed entry into Nigeria comes against the backdrop of the country’s evolving banking regulatory environment, with the CBN overseeing capital requirements, licensing and other prudential rules designed to safeguard the financial system.

Damilola Aina

Damilola Aina is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over five years of experience covering energy, business, investment, infrastructure, and property sectors. He specializes in producing well-researched and insightful reports that inform readers and provide clarity on complex topics. Damilola’s work demonstrates practical newsroom experience, editorial insight, and a strong commitment to accurate and engaging journalism.

Punch Nigeria Limited