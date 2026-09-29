By

Samuel Omotere

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos after ending his working vacation in France.

The President arrived at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Tuesday, where Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries were on hand to receive him.

The President’s arrival was confirmed by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, who posted on X, “Landing. Welcome home Mr President!”

Tinubu had departed Abuja on August 30 for the working vacation, spending one week in London before travelling to Paris.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu departed Paris for Lagos, where he is expected to hold strategic meetings with political leaders and associates.

“While in Lagos, President Tinubu will also hold strategic meetings with political leaders and associates over several days in preparation for the 2027 elections,” the statement read.

The Presidency said Tinubu chose to travel to Lagos first to honour the memory of the late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the June 1993 presidential election and a prominent figure in Nigeria’s democratic struggle.

On October 1, Independence Day, the President is expected to attend the premiere of a movie honouring Abiola at the Wole Soyinka National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

Tinubu’s working vacation also included a private dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Details later…

Samuel Omotere

Samuel Omotere is an experienced journalist covering human interest stories, pop culture, and digital trends. He combines his background as a language graduate with a focus on sustainable digital storytelling.

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