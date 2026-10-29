Viewpoint

by

Aderonke Atóyèbí

Someone pulled me aside in Kaduna and said, “The reality on the ground is different from what we see online.” I smiled. Looking at the crowd, the excitement and the infectious energy surrounding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign flag-off, I understood the sentiment. Kaduna was alive with political enthusiasm.

The chants, colourful displays, cheering supporters and palpable anticipation created an atmosphere that was both electrifying and deeply encouraging. Governors, party leaders, elected officials and supporters converged in a demonstration of political mobilisation and solidarity. It was a powerful opening to the journey towards 2027.

“Tinubu is loved o,” I told my interlocutor, adding that the President was working and that his administration’s policies and interventions deserved to be judged on their substance and outcomes.

Addressing the gathering, President Tinubu thanked Nigerians for the mandate he received in 2023 and sought their support for another term. His message was anchored on a promise of “prosperity, continuity and progress”, with a commitment to consolidate ongoing reforms and deliver a better future.

“We have prosperity, consistency, growth, recovery, and opportunity. I assure you,” the President declared. It was a statement of intent, a political commitment to turn difficult reform choices into tangible gains for citizens.

Tinubu also confronted criticism over hunger and poverty, insisting that his administration was working to address challenges that predated his presidency. Defending the removal of petrol subsidy, he declared: “Fuel subsidy is in our past. No more corruption, no more falsification of invoices, no more lies, no more smuggling of fuel.”

These remarks reflect the central argument of his campaign: economic restructuring, though difficult, must be matched by sustained recovery, improved opportunities, and better living standards. The ultimate test will be how effectively these objectives translate into relief for households and prosperity for businesses.

In Kaduna, the case for continuity also found expression in development projects highlighted by Governor Uba Sani. These include reconstructing the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and reopening schools and primary healthcare centres previously affected by insecurity. Such interventions underscore the importance of infrastructure, education and security to the region’s development.

Of course, a rally cannot capture every shade of public opinion. Yet the turnout and enthusiasm in Kaduna sent a clear political signal. They reflected a mobilisation that the APC will seek to translate into electoral support through sustained engagement and demonstrable performance.

I left Kaduna encouraged by the energy, unity on display, and determination of party faithful. The road to 2027 will demand more than applause; it will require measurable results, public trust and a compelling record of delivery.

Kaduna has set the tone. The challenge now is to sustain the momentum and make Renewed Hope a lived reality for Nigerians. For President Tinubu and the APC, the message is clear: continuity must deliver prosperity, and promises must become progress.

Arabinrin Aderonke, mnipr, is the coordinating secretary of the media and strategic communication directorate, APC presidential campaign council. She’s an award-winning investigative journalist, 2014 Laureate, Wole Soyinka Investigative Journalism Award, 2016 finalist, CNN African Journalist Award. She writes from Abuja

Views expressed by contributors are strictly personal and not of TheCable.

TheCable