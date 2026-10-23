By Funmilayo Adeyemi

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By Jacinta Nwachukwu

The Federal Government says the Kaduna-Kano standard gauge rail project is about 90 per cent completed, paving the way for seamless train operations from Abuja to Kano.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mr Funsho Adebiyi, disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen aboard a train from Jaji to Kano during an inspection tour.

Adebiyi expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on the 203-kilometre corridor and the smoothness of the rail track.

“I want to thank Almighty God for a day like this. We are right inside the train, travelling from Jaji to Kano.

“You can see everyone is standing without holding anything. That is a testimony to the smoothness of the rail track,” he said.

According to him, the elevation, alignment, embankment protection, drainage and stone pitching works were excellently executed.

“The quality of work is second to none. The rail alignment is excellent.

“When you look through the window, you see a sharp change in elevation, some as high as six metres, which tells you the volume of earthwork done.

“Soil stabilisation and compaction were also done excellently well,” he said.

Adebiyi said the Kaduna-Kano stretch covered about 203 kilometres, with approximately 205 kilometres of main line, adding that the project was between 90 and 95 per cent complete.

“The only link we need to work on is from Jaji to the main Kaduna corridor. What is needed now is the settlement of some land acquisition claims,” he said.

He described land acquisition as a sensitive issue in Kaduna State but expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved.

The permanent secretary commended President Bola Tinubu for his efforts to ensure the project’s timely completion.Track Exec Orders

He said Nigerians would soon be able to travel seamlessly by train from Abuja through Kaduna and Zaria to Kano.

He added that the rail connection to Daura and Katsina would also be completed soon.

Adebiyi further said only about 10 kilometres remained to complete the main stretch of the wider 445-kilometre corridor linking Kaduna to Kano and extending to Maradi in Niger Republic.Nigerian news analysis

Similarly, the Director of Rail Transport Services in the ministry, Hajia Habiba Buhari, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on the Kaduna-Kano standard gauge rail line.

Buhari said the inspection was aimed at assessing the track geometry, alignment, drainage facilities and quality of concrete works.

She said the comfort experienced during the train journey indicated that the work had been well executed.Buy Maps

Earlier, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmad Bamalli, appealed for the settlement of compensation claims during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the ministry.

He noted that although many contributors to railway development were often forgotten, the Emirate institution remained a symbol of continuity and service.

Edited by Rotimi Ijikanmi

News Agency of Nigeria