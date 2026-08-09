Saim Dušan Inayatullah with AP, dpa

Nigeria’s Kano state gave financial support for the weddings of 1,500 couples in a mass wedding Image: Sani Maikatanga/AP Photo/picture alliance

Some 1,500 couples got married at a mass wedding organized by Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state, in northern Nigeria.

The regional government described the two-day event as a way to support low-income families and promote social stability.

“The whole idea for the marriage is to help our families and we husbands who are not financially stable to marry; that’s why the government is helping us get married,” groom Abubakar Aliyu Musa told the Associated Press.

This is the second time Yusuf’s administration has organized a mass wedding.

The two-day ceremony was held in northern Kano state Image: Sani Maikatanga/AP Photo/picture alliance

What else do we know about the program in Kano state?

According to Kano’s regional government, each bride received a dowry of 200,000 naira ($147, €127) and support to set up a small business.

The couples were also given household items including beds, mattresses and blankets.

The couples underwent screening and counseling before the wedding.

Governor Yusuf described the program as a “bold social intervention aimed at restoring hope and supporting dignified family life in Kano.”

“The program was designed not only to assist women who might otherwise struggle to afford marriage, but also to strengthen families and promote social stability in the state,” he said.

Widower remarries in mass wedding

Among those who participated in the mass wedding were people who lost family members in violent attacks.

One of them was Haruna Bashir, who lost his wife and six children in an attack earlier in the year. Daurawa hailed the ceremony as a step toward Bashir “gradually returning to normal life” after having “hardly interacted with people … since the tragic incident.”

Nigeria has been grappling with a major security crisis for years, particularly in the country’s north, which is regularly hit by raids and attacks by Islamist insurgents and organized gangs.

Many armed groups in Nigeria also kidnap schoolchildren to demand large ransoms.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government announced the release of 308 people who had been abducted.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

Deutsche Welle