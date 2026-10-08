By : Olusegun Koiki

Festus Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo and the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, have agreed to deepen collaboration between Nigeria’s civil and military aviation authorities following the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft accident at Igbokoda, Ondo State.

The two leaders, who met yesterday in Abuja, resolved to establish a joint framework involving the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the NAF to strengthen aviation safety, airworthiness, certification, training and capacity building.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications Keyamo, Tunde Moshood, said the development was expected to narrow the longstanding operational divide between civil and military aviation, while also facilitating greater exchange of technical expertise between the two sectors.

Keyamo yesterday paid a condolence visit Aneke in his office and signed the condolence register before holding a private meeting with the NAF chief.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the minister said the accident had reinforced the need for closer cooperation between civil and military aviation authorities, stressing that aviation accidents do not discriminate between civilian and military operators.

He said: “We value the Air Force. We value the efforts of the gallant men and women of the Air Force and what they do for the country.

“It is one country, one people. When disaster happens, it affects everybody. There were civilians in that air crash and when there’s an air crash in the civil aviation too, there can be military personnel. And so, it is important that we cooperate in the area of safety.”

He said the Federal government would leverage the expertise available in both sectors to improve aviation safety and protect the lives of Nigerians.

According to him, the NAF already depended on some civil aviation infrastructure, particularly air traffic control, making it necessary to expand the existing relationship into a more structured and mutually beneficial partnership.

Keyamo disclosed that he had already contacted the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Chris Najomo and facilitated direct communication between the NCAA leadership and the Chief of Air Staff.

The minister stated that a joint committee involving the NCAA and the NAF would be established to coordinate collaboration in areas including airworthiness, certification, training and other aviation safety measures.

He stressed that the proposed framework would respect the statutory mandates of the respective institutions while creating room for greater technical cooperation.

Keyamo also offered NAF personnel access to relevant training programmes being undertaken by civil aviation authorities.

“There is no reason we cannot take some names from the Air Force. We have a lot of training we go for, so there is no reason why we cannot,” he said.

The minister noted that the collaboration would not be a one-way arrangement, pointing out that the military also possesses specialised knowledge and experience that could benefit civil aviation.

In his response, Aneke, commended the minister for the condolence visit and his support for the Nigerian Air Force, describing the engagement as evidence of the growing relationship between the civil and military aviation sectors.

Aneke emphasised that discussions had already commenced on a framework that would allow personnel from the civil aviation sector to support the Air Force’s safety environment, particularly in areas of airworthiness and certification.

He added that NAF personnel would also make their expertise available to the civil aviation sector where necessary.

He said: “We have both agreed that we need to move the aviation industry, whether military or civil, to a higher level.

“We are serving the same government; we are protecting the same Nigerians. So, we are just a blend of each other.”

GUARDIAN Newspapers.