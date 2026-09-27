By Musa Adekunle

King Sunny Adé

Chief Sunny Ade Fact File

Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Adé, is a singer, guitarist and jùjú music icon who turned 80 on September 22, 2026.

He began his career with Moses Olaiya’s Federal Rhythm Dandies before forming the Green Spots in 1967, later renamed African Beats.

After signing with Island Records and releasing Jùjú Music in 1982, his global success led international media to bill him as “the African Bob Marley.”

Synchro System made him the first Nigerian artiste nominated for a Grammy Award, while Odu earned him a second nomination.

His honours include the MFR and inductions into the Afropop, Hard Rock Café and Headies halls of fame.

King Sunny Adé’s music has followed generations through weddings, family gatherings and dance floors across Nigeria and beyond. Now 80, the jùjú legend remains defined by the guitar, movement and unmistakable sound that made him a household name.

Fame brought global stages, awards and admiration, but it also took away ordinary freedom and precious moments with his family. Behind the colourful performances stands a man who spent much of his life balancing public expectations with private sacrifices.

Age has not separated him from music. His days now move at a quieter pace, filled with prayer, family, mentoring and work on his archives, which contain unreleased recordings made across Lagos, London and Nashville.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Guardian Life, King Sunny Adé talks about turning 80, the price of fame, family, growing older, unreleased music, the future of jùjú and more.

King Sunny Adé on the cover of Guardian Life

You turned 80 on Tuesday. When you look back at your life, what makes you most proud?

Looking back, what fills my heart with the deepest gratitude and pride is not just the awards, the global tours, or the titles; it is the grace of longevity and the ability to touch millions of souls across generations. When I started as a young boy leaving Ondo for Lagos with dreams in my heart, I only wanted to make people dance and forget their sorrows. To see that same music crossing borders, uniting families, and remaining relevant for over six decades is a testament to God’s grace. I am most proud that I stayed true to my roots, my culture, and my people, and that the sound we laboured to build has become an enduring global treasure.

Was there a personal price you paid for becoming King Sunny Adé?

Everything in life has a price, and success demands sacrifice. The heaviest price I paid was the loss of ordinary freedom and private moments. When you belong to the public, your time, your space, and even your peace become shared property. In the prime of my career, I missed many intimate family milestones: birthdays, quiet evenings at home, and watching my children grow in those fleeting early years because I was either in the studio or on a plane to another continent. But looking back, I realise those sacrifices were the seeds of the joy we are celebrating today.

Do you remember the first moment you realised music would no longer be a struggle for survival, but your life’s work?

It happened in the mid-1960s, shortly after I left Moses Olaiya’s Federal Rhythm Dandies and formed my own band, which eventually became the African Beats. For a long time, music was daily survival: playing in small clubs in Lagos, wondering where the next meal or instrument repair money would come from. But there was a night at a packed venue where the crowd did not just dance; they listened attentively to every lyric, hanging on every word of the talking drum and the guitar lines. In that exact moment, I felt a divine shift. I realised God had given me a voice and a mission that went far beyond entertainment. It was my calling.

You have spent more than 60 years performing. Which period tested you most and nearly made you walk away from music?

The early 1970s, right after the Nigerian Civil War, were economically and structurally challenging. Building a massive live band with over twenty members, managing logistics, paying salaries, and maintaining equipment without modern infrastructure was an uphill battle. There were moments of profound exhaustion when financial promoters let us down, or government policies shifted unpredictably. But walking away was never a real option because music is in my blood. Whenever I picked up my Fender guitar and stepped on stage, all the frustration melted away in the warmth of the audience’s love.

When Island Records introduced you to the world, were there expectations that you would become Africa’s next Bob Marley?

When Chris Blackwell and Island Records signed me in the early 1980s following Bob Marley’s passing, the Western media and music executives certainly looked at me through that lens. They wanted an African global superstar who could fill that specific slot. I had immense respect for Bob Marley and what he did for reggae; he was a brother in the African music liberation. However, I never tried to be anyone else. I told them: “I am not the next Bob Marley; I am the first King Sunny Adé.” I brought Yoruba polyrhythms, the pedal steel guitar, and the talking drum—a completely different sonic spiritual energy.

What has life taught you about success, family, happiness and growing older?

At 80, the noise of the world fades, and the truths remain. Life has taught me that true success is not measured by the numbers in your bank account, but by the peace in your mind and the legacy of music you leave behind ‘You see my own son Emperor Adé taking up the legacy… oh, what a blessing’

Family is the ultimate anchor; they are the ones who stay when the applause stops. Happiness is a daily choice of contentment, gratitude, and forgiveness, while growing older is a rare privilege denied to many. Age brings wisdom, patience, and the ability to see the hand of God in both the triumphs and the trials.

You built your career before streaming, social media and major international companies entered Nigeria. What business decision protected you most, and which decision cost you the most?

The single most protective business decision I made was establishing my own record label, Sunny Alade Records, and retaining control over my masters and production. In an era where many artistes were exploited by middlemen, owning our infrastructure gave us independence. As for what cost me the most? Early in my career, I trusted handshakes and verbal agreements over ironclad legal contracts when expanding into international territories. That naivete cost us revenue and rights in certain foreign markets before we learned to navigate global corporate boardrooms.

What is your creative process like?

My creative process is deeply spiritual and observational. It usually begins in silence; either late at night or early in the morning during prayers. A melody might come to me from a traditional Yoruba proverb, an everyday conversation, or a rhythm tapped out by the gangan (talking drum). Once the concept forms, I pick up my guitar, map out the intervallic scales, and bring the band together for a rehearsal. In jùjú music, arrangement is organic; I sketch the blueprint, but I give my band members the freedom to improvise and pour their own craft into the groove.

Your music carries praise, proverbs, history and social commentary. Which song tells the truest story of the man behind King Sunny Adé?

That is a difficult question because my songs are chapters of my life diary. But if I have to choose one, it would be Ja Funmi (Fight for me/Pray for me). It is a universal prayer disguised as a dance rhythm. It reflects my foundational belief that human effort is nothing without divine backing. Whenever I sing it, I am speaking directly to my maker, acknowledging my vulnerabilities, my journey, and my constant need for spiritual protection.

King Sunny Adé on the cover of Guardian Life

You and Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey dominated jùjú music for decades. Away from the public rivalry, what did his success push you to do differently?

People loved to frame our relationship as a fierce war, but Commander Ebenezer Obey and I were partners in elevating jùjú music. His brilliance, philosophical depth, and melodic arrangements pushed me never to rest on my laurels. Whenever I released a masterpiece, it challenged him in the studio to think bigger; we both wrote deeper lyrics and innovated the jùjù genre. That healthy rivalry was iron sharpening iron. Without his presence, jùjú music might not have reached the sophisticated heights it achieved in Nigeria.

Nigerian music has become a global force, but jùjú music no longer commands the place it once held among young listeners, except yours. Where did the genre lose the new generation?

Jùjú music didn’t die; it evolved into the DNA of modern Afrobeats, which actually means African Beats….However, the traditional business model of jùjú – massive live bands with twenty to thirty musicians, lengthy improvisational suites, and complex acoustic instrumentation – became economically heavy in a digital age that favours quick, three-minute electronic tracks. The youth moved toward instant gratification and digital production. To win them back, younger artists must embrace the discipline of live performance craft and storytelling, merging our acoustic heritage with modern production without losing our cultural heritage.

After the awards, world tours and applause, what part of your life still feels unfinished?

One of my remaining ambitions is to establish a fully equipped, world-class institution and archive for African musicology, specifically to preserve the history, instruments, and performance techniques of traditional Nigerian sounds. I have started to build a sanctuary where young, gifted instrumentalists and writers can be trained not just to make hits, but to master their craft, understand copyright and business, and carry the torch of live performance into the future.

Is there an unreleased song or unfinished project you still want the world to hear?

Yes, absolutely. In my vaults, sitting on old multi-track analogue tapes from our sessions in London, Lagos, and Nashville, are dozens of unreleased recordings. Some are experimental fusion tracks where we blended jùjú with Caribbean and Latin rhythms back in the late 1980s. Before my race is run, I intend the world to hear another side of our creative journeys.

What does a typical day in your life look like now, and how has your daily routine changed at 80?

My day now begins much quieter than it used to. I wake up early, spend quality time in devotion and prayer, thanking God for the gift of life. I take gentle walks, check in on my family, my children, and my business ventures, and spend hours listening to music or reviewing archival projects. Music is still my constant companion, and I am actively involved in mentoring and guiding the younger generation.

When people look back on your life many years from now, what do you hope they will understand about the man behind King Sunny Adé?

I want them to understand that Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye was simply a vessel used by God to bring joy, healing, and cultural pride to humanity.

I hope they remember me not just as an entertainer or a record-breaker, but as a man who faced adversity with grace, loved his people deeply, and treated everyone from the poorest fan on the street to presidents and kings with great dignity. If my music helped someone through a dark day, united a family, or made them proud of their African heritage, then my life’s assignment was fulfilled.

King Sunny Adé on the cover of Guardian Life

Musa Adekunle

GUARDIAN Newspapers.