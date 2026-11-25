by

Ayodele Oluwafemi

Yahaya Bello in court

Yahaya Bello in court in 2024 | File photo

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigator has narrated how Keyless Nature, a company, allegedly obtained a N2.1 billion loan which was subsequently repaid through inflows from several accounts belonging to Kogi LGAs.

John Justice, the 20th prosecution witness in the trial of Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi, and two co-defendants, appeared before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court on Tuesday to continue his testimony.

The witness’ testimony was conveyed in a statement released by Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson.

In his previous appearance before the court in October, the witness had alleged that three companies used “in-and-out” transactions to move funds received from local governments in Kogi without physically withdrawing the money.

He identified the companies as Hazyman Investment Limited, Bimas Ventures Limited and Fazad.

Bello is standing trial alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu on 16 counts of criminal breach of trust over alleged diversion of N110.4 billion. The defendants have pleaded not guilty.

The EFCC alleged that the funds transferred to the companies were part of the N110.4 billion Bello allegedly diverted from the state treasury during his tenure as governor between January 2016 and January 2024.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that some of the funds were used to acquire properties in highbrow areas of Abuja and pay upfront school fees for Bello’s children.

THE TESTIMONY

Led in evidence by Kemi Pinheiro, prosecution counsel, the EFCC investigator told the court that the loan was obtained through Keyless Nature Limited, whose account is being operated by one Abba Adaudu.

Justice said the funds were subsequently disbursed through proxies, including bureau de change operators and one Jamilu Abdullahi’s personal account.

The witness said funds were paid from several local government areas in Kogi state into Keyless Nature’s account between 2021 and 2024.

According to him, the Kogi LGAs that made money transfers into the accounts are Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Ibaji, Omala, Ogori-Magongo, Ofu, Olamaboro, Okehi, Kogi, Kabba-Bunu, Ijumu and Igalamela-Odolu, among others.

“These inflows come monthly on a regular basis into the Keyless Nature account. When aggregated, the narration would be principal liquidation,” the EFCC witness said.

Asked what was the purpose of the loan, the witness said the facility was secured to make the transaction appear like a genuine business arrangement, while the LGAs bore the responsibility of repaying it.

The witness said the agency did not receive any response from the affected Kogi LGAs when it wrote to them to establish the basis for the payments.

He added that Adaudu could not provide documents showing the contracts allegedly executed by the companies benefitting from the funds.

The witness said the investigation could not establish any contracts awarded to Keyless Nature, Hayzma and Forza Oil and Gas by the local governments.

He said Hayzma claimed to be providing pharmaceutical services to the local governments but failed to provide the names and sources of its pharmaceutical suppliers.

The witness added that Hayzma could not provide evidence of its licensing by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) or other relevant documentation.

The witness said the investigation established that Siyaka Adebenege, who was associated with the business, was an accountant and not a pharmacist.

According to him, part of the loan proceeds went to bureau de change operators, including Abdullahi, while some were transferred to other accounts.

The EFCC investigators said Kunfayakun Global Limited, E-traders International Limited and Abdullahi’s personal account were beneficiaries of the cash withdrawals.

He added that the investigation revealed that some of the withdrawals were subsequently treated as cash and redeposited into the accounts of the companies to conceal the identities of the ultimate recipients.

Earlier in his testimony, Justice had told the court how the investigation traced cash withdrawals and subsequent dollar transactions involving the companies and individuals allegedly used to facilitate payments to the American International School of Abuja for school fees.

HOW THE FUNDS MOVED

Speaking further, the EFCC witness told the court that searches conducted on the accounts and analysis of statements revealed that Abdullahi, a BDC operator, had interests in some of the companies.

Justice said the beneficiaries of Kunfayakun, E-traders and Jamilu Abdullahi claimed that the money was received for the purchase of US dollars, which were subsequently handed over to Abdullahi.

The witness said when Abdullahi was invited, he said he did not know Hayzma, Bibas and Forza Oil and Gas but knew one Adaudu.

The witness said Abdullahi told EFCC investigators that Adaudu provided instructions for payments to be made locally and internationally in dollars.

The EFCC investigator said Abdullahi brought in three companies, Whales, Forza Oil and Gas and Alyeshua, to facilitate the transactions, while Adaudu provided details of those who would receive the funds.

Justice said part of the payments went to the American International School of Abuja, while others were transferred to the school’s account domiciled with TD Bank outside Nigeria.

He said the payments were made for the school fees of four children of the first defendant, Yahaya Bello, and Zayyan Ali Bello, the son of his nephew, Ali Bello.

Making reference to exhibit AX7, a TD Bank statement of account, the EFCC witness highlighted several dollar transactions which he said corresponded with payments made to the American International School.

He pointed to entries of $49,575 and $45,675 in the November 2021 account records.

He also identified transactions of $78,125 and $42,145 recorded on January 25 and 26, 2021, respectively.

The witness mentioned four deposits recorded on September 7, 2021, and identified $74,920.71 in connection with the school’s acknowledgement of school fee payments.

He also identified payments of $44,675 and $10,975 made on November 12 and 15, 2021 and another deposit of $90,000 on February 15, 2022, into the school’s TD Bank account.

Speaking about an email correspondences between the school and Ali Bello, the witness said the correspondence formed part of the evidence obtained during the investigation.

He told the court that Abdullahi showed the companies he procured to facilitate the transactions, while the head of the school voluntarily provided a statement to the commission.

The witness identified an email from the school to Ali Bello confirming receipt of $44,675 for Na’ima Bello on November 12, 2022.

He also referred to an entry in Exhibit AX7 dated November 5, 2022, showing a transfer of $44,675 from Forza Oil and Gas.

The witness also identified another email from the school to Ali Bello confirming receipt of $78,131.

Hearing in the case was subsequently adjourned to December 2 and 14, 2026, January 26, and February 2 and 3, 2027.

TheCable