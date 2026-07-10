Kogi state government has finalised plans to make the Confluence State a hub for Gemstone and Jewellery Production via sustained investment in youth skills development.

Kogi State Government is setting the stage to make the state a global hub for gemstone and jewellery production through sustained investment in youth skills development, enterprise support and effective monitoring of training programmes..

Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Sunday Faleke, who disclosed this at the official commencement of the State Youth Mining and Jewellery Craftsmanship Empowerment Programme said the initiative is designed to equip young people with practical skills that will create jobs, encourage entrepreneurship and unlock the vast economic potential of the state’s solid mineral resources.

According to him, government would put in place a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure that beneficiaries translate the knowledge acquired into viable businesses capable of competing in both local and international markets.

He described the programme as a fulfilment of Governor Usman Ododo’s vision of empowering youths with practical skills while building a sustainable mining and gemstone value chain that would boost economic growth in Kogi State.

The commissioner appreciated Governor Ododo for his unwavering commitment to youth development and economic transformation, noting that the governor’s support made the programme possible.

He also commended the implementing partners for their dedication throughout the planning and inspection stages leading to the successful take-off of the initiative.

Charging the beneficiaries to approach the training with seriousness, discipline and determination, Faleke described the gemstone industry as one of the world’s most valuable industries capable of creating wealth and employment.

He said participants would receive training not only in mining and jewellery craftsmanship but also in entrepreneurship, business management and value addition, preparing them to participate in national and international markets.

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Speaking earlier while flagging off the programme, Governor Ododo said the initiative formed part of his administration’s strategy to combat illegal mining, create employment and empower indigenous youths to take advantage of the state’s abundant mineral resources.

He stressed that rather than distributing handouts, the government was committed to equipping young people with skills that would make them financially independent and productive contributors to the economy.

The governor added that developing local expertise in mining and jewellery production would help curb illegal exploitation of Kogi’s mineral resources while strengthening security and driving industrial growth across the state.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Bashir Gegu, described the empowerment programme as another milestone in the Ododo administration’s commitment to economic diversification through the solid minerals sector, urging participants to remain focused throughout the three-month training and utilise the knowledge acquired to build successful enterprises.

He said the initiative would not only create employment opportunities for young people but also deepen value addition in the mining sector, enabling Kogi State to maximise the economic benefits of its rich mineral deposits.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of Malivelihood Luxury, Dr. Olushola Awujuola, described the programme as the first of its kind in Nigeria and West Africa, saying the initiative was designed to move the country beyond exporting raw minerals by developing skilled professionals capable of transforming gemstones into high-value jewellery products for local and international markets.

Awujuola disclosed that the programme attracted over 16,000 applications from across Nigeria and other African countries, reflecting the growing interest in the initiative, adding that beneficiaries would undergo intensive practical training in mining, gemstone identification, jewellery design, craftsmanship and entrepreneurship to prepare them for careers across the gemstone value chain.

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