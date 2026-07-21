Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi. Photo: NDC

By Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, has confirmed that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, signed a written agreement with him to serve only a single tenure of four years and allow power to return to the North if elected president in 2027.

Kwankwaso disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, saying the agreement was aimed at ensuring power returns to the North after a single four-year tenure in line with the party’s power-sharing arrangement.

The former Kano State governor said he had no reason to doubt Obi’s commitment to honouring the agreement.

“Oh yes, I personally believe him. I don’t think, based on what I now know about him, that he will change his mind when the time comes. We are all gentlemen,” he said.

Asked whether the understanding had been documented, Kwankwaso replied that both the party and the two candidates signed separate agreements.

“We have done one for the party, and we have done another one between the two of us,” he said.

Explaining the substance of the agreement, Kwankwaso said it provides for a single four-year tenure for Obi before the presidency returns to the North.

“The agreement is what you said, that for four years, we will work together, team together as a group, party, friends and brothers so that after his term of four years (2027-2031), it comes back to the North. That is the general agreement.”

He said he accepted the vice-presidential slot because both leaders agreed that the South should retain the presidency for only one term before power rotates back to the North.

“Together we felt that the presidency should go to the South for four years; thereafter it will come back to the North.

“We believe that should be the consensus of everybody in this country so that we can move together as a family, both North and South,” he said.

On whether he intends to contest the presidency in 2031, Kwankwaso said the party remained focused on winning the 2027 election while keeping its long-term political plans in view.

“We have a short-term plan which we are executing now and, of course, we also have our medium and long-term plans for the country, and that is what we are working on now,” he said.

Obi had in May announced that he would serve only one term if elected president, saying the decision was intended to promote political stability and strengthen national unity.

“I want to be a one-term president because of stability. I would not stay a day, with a gun to my head, longer than four years,” Obi had said.

The NDC has consistently defended its power-sharing arrangement, presenting the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket as a consensus aimed at balancing the country’s regional interests ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis

The PUNCH journalist, Adebayo, has over 20 years of experience covering politics, health, metro, entertainment and properties

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