Today’s Saturday Tribune column explores the remarkable pettiness of the Kwankwaso-Yusuf feud, which has degenerated from mere political bickering to the wreckage of a 20-year-old marriage and now explosive, self-indicting revelations that implicate Tinubu and call into question the integrity of Nigeria’s Supreme Court.

By Farooq A. Kperogi

Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

I want to start by confessing that I initially doubted the genuineness of the reported rupture in the relationship between Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. Like many people, I thought it was a grand, strategic chess move to confuse and confound the opponents of Kwankwasiyya.

There is now no doubt that there is intense, demonstrable interpersonal hostility between Governor Yusuf and his political benefactor and estranged father-in-law. Well, as I’ve pointed out in past columns, relational breakdowns between political “godfathers” and political “godsons” have been the norm rather than the exception in Nigeria’s democratic history.

However, the political and relational dislocation between Kwankwaso and Yusuf has to rank as the pettiest and most intense since 1999. Perhaps it’s that way because they were connected by both the personal and the political.

Yusuf started his political career as Kwankwaso’s personal assistant. In fact, because of his long “reign” as Kwankwaso’s PA both during his first term as governor from 1999 to 2003 and his time as minister of defense from 2003 to 2006 after losing reelection, Yusuf’s very identity was defined by the job title. He used to be known as “Abba PA.”

He graduated from being Kwankwaso’s PA to his principal private secretary, which is just a grander, more respectable term for a PA, and then commissioner for works, housing and transport during Kwankwaso’s second term as governor.

More than that, though, Abba married Kwankwaso’s adoptive daughter as his second wife on July 29, 2006, and effectively became an extension of the Kwankwaso family. Abba’s second wife, Zainab Musa Kwankwaso, who recently sued him for divorce, is the daughter of Kwankwaso’s older brother, Dahiru Kwankwaso, who died in a car accident in 1985. Kwankwaso raised her.

Given the depth and breadth, not to mention the length, of their personal and political relationship, I didn’t anticipate that their falling out would be this open, ugly, vicious and petty.

First, in the aftermath of the apparently politically inspired marital rupture between Abba and Kwankwaso’s daughter, Abba joked openly about it. While addressing pensioners at the Government House in Kano on November 16, he said he would have his commissioner for information advertise the vacancy that had been created for another wife. He even indicated a preference for a wife who understood the importance of his getting a second term.

That joke struck me as utterly crass, cavalier and disrespectful to his six children with Zainab. Politics shouldn’t intrude into something as private as marriage. At least, that is what I think.

If, as Abba alleged in his BBC Hausa interview last Sunday, Kwankwaso instigated Zainab’s divorce suit because of his political differences with him, that would be no less reprehensible. What political offense have the six children of the marriage committed to deserve the disruption of their family life and the public humiliation of their mother?

Of course, the obvious must also be admitted. Kwankwaso adopted Yusuf as his governorship candidate in 2019 and in 2023 not because he was the most competent person he could get but because, in my estimation, he was more interested in unquestioned loyalty than in anything else. Given that Yusuf was also his son-in-law, it was an in-your-face nepotistic maneuver, which has now boomeranged.

But perhaps the pettiest, lowest, lowliest point to which the feud has descended came last Sunday, November 22, when Yusuf revealed confidential information about his dealings with Kwankwaso when he was faced with a politically life-threatening judicial challenge to his newly earned gubernatorial mandate.

In his interview with BBC Hausa’s Aminu Kutama, he said Kwankwaso had sent him to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a promise that they would defect to the APC if the president refrained from interfering in the judicial process and the Supreme Court upheld his victory. Kwankwaso even asked him, he said, to swear on the Qur’an before Tinubu if necessary to vouch for the genuineness of their undertaking.

Recall that both the election petitions tribunal on September 20, 2023, and the Court of Appeal on November 17, 2023, had invalidated Yusuf’s election in favor of the APC’s Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna. It took the Supreme Court’s January 12, 2024, judgment to restore his mandate.

This revelation hurts not just Kwankwaso but also Tinubu, the judiciary and the entire democratic enterprise in Nigeria. Yes, it does provide enormous rhetorical ammunition to Kwankwaso’s critics in the North who have labeled him a political “contractor” without any evidence other than their hunches.

Of course, Kwankwaso, through Kwankwasiyya spokesman Dr. Habibu Mohammed, has repudiated Yusuf’s account and challenged him to furnish evidence of the purported agreement.

But if indeed Tinubu extracted or accepted a political concession in exchange for not interfering with a judicial process, it would show him to be a ruthless, conscienceless, wheeler-dealing political merchant who has zero respect for the sanctity of democratic institutions. People will recall his curious remarks to Catholic bishops on July 28 this year that “All is fair in politics.”

Why should a president’s noninterference in the adjudication of an electoral dispute be the subject of political negotiations? And why should the beneficiaries of such noninterference be under any obligation to join the president’s political party?

There is a disturbing presupposition in Yusuf’s account of the political bargain that the president could have caused the Supreme Court to rule against him had he and Kwankwaso not made the promise to join the APC. That, in fact, seems to me to be the bigger scandal in the interview.

And, of course, Yusuf’s revelation also calls into question the independence of the judiciary. Most people, including me, have questioned the independence of the judiciary, particularly of the Supreme Court.

On February 6, 2023, in a moment of inflamed passions occasioned by the court’s decision to award the APC’s Yobe North senatorial ticket to then Senate President Ahmad Lawan, I wrote: “Nigeria’s Supreme Court is, without a doubt, a rotten gaggle of useless, purchasable judicial bandits. The highest bidder gets their judgement.”

I got an impassioned pushback from the Supreme Court through its director of press and information, Festus Akande. Now, Abba has insinuated something no less damning about the susceptibility of the Supreme Court to extrajudicial influences.

I hope the Supreme Court will dignify the governor’s insinuation with as much attention as it dignified my expression of indignation from several thousand miles away. Abba, after all, is privy to the inner workings of the Nigerian political power structure in ways that I can’t possibly be.

What I find particularly curious is that Abba apparently doesn’t realize the self-indicting character of his revelation. In his eagerness to establish that Kwankwaso was the author of the political perfidy of which he has been accused, he has unwittingly cast a slur on the judicial verdict from which he derives his own legitimacy as governor.

And why did it take him two years after the Supreme Court judgment to honor an agreement that was so solemn that the Qur’an was to be invoked to guarantee its inviolability?

I have never subscribed to the notion that political protégés owe their benefactors a lifetime of political servitude, nor do I think political benefactors should demand it of their protégés. But political emancipation needn’t be accompanied by this degree of personal vindictiveness.

If nothing else, out of respect for the six grandchildren whom they share, Kwankwaso and Yusuf should have had the good sense to impose limits on the viciousness of their feud. Apparently, even that is too much to expect of them.

Nigerian Tribune