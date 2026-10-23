By Ayooluwa Ayobami

Blue-Line

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) says three additional stations on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line will begin operations by the end of February 2027.

The new stations, FESTAC, Alakija and Trade Fair, will increase the number of operational stations on the rail corridor from five to eight.

LAMATA Managing Director, Abimbola Akinajo, announced the planned expansion while speaking at the 2026 Media Parley organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

In a statement posted on its X handle on Thursday, the authority said the expansion would extend rail services to more commuters, particularly those travelling along the FESTAC–Alakija–Trade Fair corridor.

“The new stations — FESTAC, Alakija and Trade Fair — will extend the reach of the Blue Line and increase the number of operational stations from five to eight, marking another significant milestone in Lagos State’s drive to deliver an integrated, efficient and world-class public transportation system,” the statement partly reads.

The statement said the additional stations would “extend the reach of the Blue Line and increase the number of operational stations from five to eight”.

The Blue Line currently operates from Marina through National Theatre, Iganmu and Alaba to Mile 2.

LAMATA said the expansion was expected to improve access to mass transit and provide more residents with an alternative to road transportation.

Beyond the rail project, Akinajo disclosed that four Quality Bus Corridors (QBCs) were nearing completion, while construction work on the Marina and Mile 2 Interchange Hubs had recorded considerable progress.

According to the authority, the projects form part of the state government’s plan to integrate rail, bus and interchange facilities to improve connections between different modes of public transportation.

The statement added that the developments were aimed at “improving commuter experience and building a more efficient and sustainable urban mobility system”.

TVC Communications