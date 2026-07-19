by Leah Ndagi

The federal government has officially renamed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after President Bola Tinubu, making it the latest major public infrastructure to bear his name since he assumed office in May 2023.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, announced the decision on Thursday, stating that the 750-kilometre highway would now be known as the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway.

Umahi said the decision was reached after consultations with the ministry’s leadership, including the Permanent Secretary, Minister of State, directors and other senior officials, in recognition of Tinubu’s long-standing vision for the project.

According to the minister, the coastal highway was first conceived by Tinubu during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State about 27 years ago.

“That coastal highway is named President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway. By the powers conferred on me as Minister of Works, in consultation with my Permanent Secretary, the Minister of State, directors and staff of the ministry, we decided to name it after him because of his dream for it,” Umahi said.

“He had that dream about 27 years back as governor of Lagos State. It is one thing to dream and another thing to have the grace of God to actualise that dream.”

The latest development adds to the growing list of public infrastructure and institutions named after the president since 2023. See full list below:

*President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway*

On July 16, 2026, the federal government renamed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after President Tinubu. Works Minister Dave Umahi said the move was in recognition of the president’s vision, noting that the project originated during Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos governor nearly three decades ago.

*Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna*

In March 2024, Niger State Governor Umar Bago renamed the Abubakar Imam International Airport in Minna after Tinubu, citing the president’s support for the state. The airport had itself been named after renowned author Abubakar Imam less than a year earlier.

*Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way, Abuja*

In May 2024, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, renamed the Abuja Southern Parkway as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way after completing the major road linking the Christian Centre to Ring Road One.

*Bola Tinubu Building, National Assembly*

Also in May 2024, the National Assembly named its newly completed library after the president. The facility, initiated during the Ninth Assembly and completed by the Tenth Assembly, was inaugurated by Tinubu.

*Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC)*

In December 2024, the Nigeria Immigration Service named its command and control centre the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC), describing it as a strategic facility for enhancing border management, migration control and national security.

*Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic, Gwarinpa*

In January 2025, the federal government approved the establishment of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic in Gwarinpa, Abuja, to promote technological, vocational and entrepreneurial education.

*Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks, Asokoro*

Later in January 2025, the Nigerian Army named its newly completed barracks in Asokoro after the president, saying the gesture was intended to “give honour to whom honour is due.” The facility comprises residential accommodation, worship centres, sports facilities and other support infrastructure.

Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja

In June 2025, the FCT Administration renamed the renovated Abuja International Conference Centre as the Tinubu International Conference Centre. The venue, one of Nigeria’s foremost centres for government functions and international events, also had several of its halls named after senior government officials.

LEADERSHIP Media Group