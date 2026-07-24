FILE: Housing

By Punch Editorial Board

A property expert’s perspective on Nigeria’s housing situation offers a sober moment. Indeed, Meckson Okoro’s warning that within the next five years, the average Lagosian may no longer be able to afford rent in the state’s urban centres should not be dismissed as alarmist. It is a reality that mirrors what lies ahead of the average Nigerian.

It is a sobering assessment of a housing market that is increasingly at odds with the realities of ordinary workers. If current trends continue unchecked, the prediction may well become Nigeria’s next social and economic emergency.

Lagos reflects Nigeria’s deepening housing crisis.

Across the metropolis, tenants are groaning under relentless rent increases. Many receive abrupt notices demanding double or triple their previous rents or are served quit notices simply because landlords can obtain higher-paying tenants. This is troubling.

Even the suburbs, once regarded as affordable alternatives, are rapidly becoming inaccessible to low- and middle-income earners. Some of those communities now command well above N1 million annually for modest two- or three-bedroom apartments, excluding other fees.

Annual rents for standard two-bedroom apartments reportedly average about N5.2 million in Ikeja, N12.5 million on Lagos Island and Victoria Island, N8.5 million in Lekki Phase I, and N15 million in Ikoyi, with luxury developments recording even higher prices.

These figures stand in painful contrast to the economic reality confronting millions of Nigerians.

The national minimum wage remains N70,000 per month, inflation remains stubbornly in double digits, food prices have soared, transportation costs continue to rise, and utility bills consume an ever-larger share of household income.

For the average salary earner, shelter is steadily becoming a luxury rather than a fundamental human necessity.

The greatest victims of this crisis are young Nigerians. Fresh graduates beginning their careers, newly-married couples, young professionals and entrepreneurs are increasingly priced out of decent accommodation.

Many remain trapped in overcrowded family homes far longer than they desire, while others are forced into distant settlements where commuting consumes valuable time and income.

Homeownership, once considered a lifelong aspiration, is becoming an impossible dream for many.

This is not merely a housing problem. It is an economic emergency. Workers burdened by unaffordable rents, exhausting daily commutes and constant uncertainty about accommodation cannot be expected to attain maximum productivity.

Businesses suffer from declining worker welfare, while families postpone important life decisions, including marriage and childbearing. Over time, these pressures weaken consumer spending, reduce productivity and slow economic growth.

Estimates by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and other industry bodies put the country’s housing shortfall at about 22 million units; Lagos alone is estimated to require more than three million additional homes to meet existing demand.

Housing experts estimate that more than 70 per cent of Lagos residents are tenants, many of whom spend between 40 and 60 per cent of their income on rent, well above the affordability benchmark recommended by the United Nations.

Several structural factors fuel this crisis. The cost of building materials has risen dramatically. Cement, reinforcing rods, timber, roofing sheets, granite, sand, and finishing materials have all become significantly more expensive due to inflation and exchange rate volatility. Developers naturally pass these costs to buyers and tenants.

Land itself has become prohibitively expensive. Acquiring plots in many parts of Lagos now requires enormous capital outlays before construction even begins.

Documentation further compounds the burden. Certificates of Occupancy and associated statutory charges can cost between N3 million and N4 million in many cases, while numerous levies and administrative bottlenecks substantially increase development costs. These expenses inevitably find their way into rents.

Population pressure worsens the situation. Thousands of people migrate into the state every week in search of education, employment and better opportunities. Very few leave. So housing demand continues to outstrip supply.

Sadly, government housing programmes have not kept pace with demand. Public housing estates remain too few, and many are themselves beyond the reach of the low-income workers they were intended to serve.

Okoro’s long-term solution should be considered. He advised Lagos State to acquire vast expanses of land in growth corridors such as Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu and even in Sagamu, provide roads, drainage, electricity and other basic infrastructure, simplify land documentation and encourage workers to build through affordable mortgages and social housing schemes.

Efficient transport systems linking these satellite communities with Lagos Island and other business districts would ease daily commuting while lifting pressure on the city’s overstretched housing market.

This model has succeeded elsewhere. Millions of workers commute daily from surrounding towns into major cities such as London from Essex and Kent, Tokyo from Saitama and Chiba, Singapore from Johor in neighbouring Malaysia, and New York City from New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut. Efficient highways, rail and mass transit have made distance less of a barrier.

Nigeria can equally learn from countries with strong housing policies. Singapore transformed itself through massive public housing programmes, enabling more than three-quarters of its citizens to own government-supported homes.

Austria, particularly Vienna, invested heavily in quality social housing, keeping rents relatively stable. The Netherlands developed an extensive social housing sector.

These successes were driven by long-term planning, sustained public investment, accessible mortgages and efficient land administration—not by market forces alone.

Housing is one of humanity’s most basic needs.

Lagos has become the face of Nigeria’s housing emergency. Unless governments at all levels aggressively expand housing supply, reduce the cost of land acquisition and documentation, improve mortgage accessibility, invest in infrastructure and deliberately develop new satellite communities, Okoro’s prediction may become reality even sooner than expected.

Punch Editorial