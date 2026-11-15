Babajide Sanwo-Olu

File photo: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By

Dare Olawin

The Lagos State Government has set a target of adding 2,000 megawatts of electricity to its power supply by March 2027 as part of efforts to address the state’s growing energy demand and improve electricity reliability.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, disclosed this at the Lagos Energy Summit 2026, themed, ‘Lagos Energy Evolution: Transforming the Future’.

Ogunleye said the state is pursuing investments in power generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure to bridge the electricity supply gap and strengthen its energy market.

According to him, the state’s energy transformation goes beyond increasing generation capacity, as it also involves improving energy security, strengthening distribution networks and addressing energy poverty.

He disclosed that the state is engaging approximately 22 investors towards concluding transactions in the energy sector, while efforts were ongoing to resolve outstanding issues surrounding Power Purchase Agreements with federal authorities.

The commissioner expressed optimism that resolving the contractual and investment challenges would improve electricity supply across the state.

He also highlighted the importance of renewable energy sources, including solar, wind and hydropower, urging households and businesses to explore alternative energy solutions while efforts continued to strengthen the national grid.

Earlier, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising the power sector through regulatory reforms, private-sector partnerships and infrastructure investments.

He said reliable electricity remains critical to economic growth, noting that manufacturers, small businesses and households continued to bear the burden of unreliable power supply and high energy costs.

The governor said his administration had introduced reforms to restructure the electricity market, strengthen regulatory institutions and create a competitive environment capable of attracting private investment.

He added that the reforms were designed to establish clear frameworks for licensing, consumer protection and market development while ensuring that electricity providers remained accountable to consumers.

Sanwo-Olu urged stakeholders to move beyond policy aspirations and develop practical solutions that would improve electricity supply and positively affect the lives of residents.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ibilola Kasunmu, identified inadequate generation, gas supply constraints, weak transmission infrastructure and poor electricity collection systems as major challenges affecting the state’s power sector.

Kasunmu said Lagos, with an estimated population of 22 million and electricity demand of about 6,000 megawatts, currently receives less than 1,000 megawatts from the national grid.

She noted that the state is working to bridge the gap through embedded power generation, solar energy, waste-to-energy projects and improved gas availability.

The permanent secretary added that a joint technical working committee had been established with the support of the Federal Government to address some of the challenges confronting the sector.

Dare Olawin

Dare Olawin is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of reporting experience. He began his career as a community reporter and now covers the energy sector, including oil, gas, electricity, and renewables. Dare’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience, professional development through workshops and conferences, and a strong commitment to accurate and insightful journalism.

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