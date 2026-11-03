by Zuleihat Chatta

A Lagos State secondary school teacher, Adeyemo Busayo, has emerged as the winner of the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, walking away with a N10 million cash prize and a brand-new Honda HR-V.

Adeyemo, who teaches at Lanre Awolokun High School in Gbagada, Lagos, was crowned overall winner at the grand finale held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Friday night, October 30.

The award ceremony, organized by the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, marks the first time in the competition’s history that the overall winner has been presented with a brand-new car alongside the cash prize.

In addition to her personal rewards, Adeyemo secured a N30 million infrastructure development project for her school, a one-year supply of Maltina, and an all-expense-paid international capacity-building training program.

Adeyemo expressed her excitement after emerging winner, noting her gratitude for the opportunity to inspire students and make a meaningful impact in the classroom.

The competition also rewarded Yusuf Cariyat of Wisdom International School of Excellence, Abuja, as the first runner-up with a N5 million cash prize, while Ephraim Jacob Inyangudo of Comprehensive Secondary School, Akwa Ibom State, placed third with N3 million.

A total of 2,243 valid entries were submitted nationwide for the 2026 edition, with 10 state champions advancing to the final stage through rigorous online assessments and physical screenings before a panel of judges.

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the organizers for recognizing teachers, emphasizing that educators deserve continuous investment and support for their vital role in nation-building.

LEADERSHIP Media Group