Babajide Sanwo-Olu

File photo: Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Photo: LASG

By

Ayoola Babalola

The Lagos State Government is targeting more than 3,000 megawatts of electricity supply by March 2027, more than tripling the less than 1,000MW currently available to the state, as it seeks to reduce blackouts and support a 24-hour economy.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the target on Saturday at the fourth Lagos Business School Africa Energy Conference in Lagos where he said that saying the state would seek to mobilise an additional 2,000MW through a combination of national grid resources, independent power projects, energy hubs, power barges, energy traders and embedded generation.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Kadri Hamzat, said the target would require improvements across virtually the entire electricity value chain, including generation, transmission, distribution, gas supply and metering.

“Lagos needs more power,” the governor said.

“Our immediate objective is to mobilise 2,000MW of additional electricity supply through multiple channels, including additional national-grid resources, Lagos independent power projects and energy hubs, excess generation, power barges, energy traders and embedded generation.

“Our ambition is to move from below 1,000MW today to well above 3,000MW by March 2027, while continuing to build towards the larger requirements of the Lagos economy,” he added.

The scale of the target means the state is seeking to add more than twice its present level of electricity supply within about five months, with the government linking the expansion directly to its ambition of creating an economy capable of operating around the clock.

To achieve it, Sanwo-Olu outlined a seven-point plan covering the Lagos Electricity Market, electricity generation, distribution capacity, transmission infrastructure, network and metering improvements, gas-to-power arrangements, and information technology and market visibility.

The governor said the state was working to strengthen its transmission network, improve substations and distribution feeders and expand metering coverage in an effort to reduce estimated billing and improve electricity service.

He also said Lagos was working towards clearer contractual obligations and stronger coordination among electricity market operators and regulators, with the aim of creating a commercially viable market capable of attracting private capital.

Reliable gas supply, he said, would be critical to the plan because the expansion of generation would ultimately depend on the availability of fuel to power plants.

Sanwo-Olu also placed digital monitoring at the centre of the proposed electricity market, citing the deployment of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Advanced Metering Infrastructure and the Lagos Electricity Intelligence Platform.

The systems, he said, would improve monitoring, accountability and transparency across the market.

The government is also combining conventional electricity expansion with renewable-energy interventions.

Sanwo-Olu said about 42,000 of the approximately 50,000 streetlights earmarked for solarisation had been completed, while solarisation projects had been completed in 175 public schools, with another 100 projects ongoing.

He called on investors, financial institutions, energy operators and development partners to work with the state to deliver the target, arguing that dependable electricity was no longer simply an infrastructure issue but a requirement for Lagos’ economic competitiveness.

According to him, reliable electricity was essential to industrial growth, job creation, business competitiveness and improved living standards.

He said the emphasis was now on “disciplined implementation and measurable results” that would support a sustainable electricity market and strengthen economic growth.

The governor’s announcement came against the backdrop of a wider debate at the conference over whether Nigeria can convert its large energy resources into reliable electricity and productive economic activity.

In his keynote address, Vice President, Deepwater Assets/Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, Ronald Adams, called for sustained implementation of the country’s energy-sector reforms to attract investment, accelerate oil and gas development and improve energy access.

Adams said Nigeria’s estimated 37 billion barrels of oil and condensate reserves and more than 250 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves presented substantial opportunities, but cautioned that resource abundance alone could not guarantee prosperity.

He said the country needed competitive fiscal policies, regulatory certainty, efficient project approvals and disciplined execution to translate its resources into economic growth and jobs.

Adams also said natural gas should remain central to electricity generation, manufacturing and industrial development, arguing that Nigeria’s energy future would ultimately be judged by its ability to turn its natural resources into reliable power, productive industries and broader prosperity.

The President of the Lagos Business School Energy Club, Sebilat Quadri, said the conference was intended to bring policymakers, financiers, investors, energy operators, academics and other stakeholders together to address the challenges shaping Nigeria’s energy future.

She said the objective was to move beyond Nigeria’s energy potential to “bankable projects, mobilised capital, critical infrastructure, and measurable impact.”

The Dean of Lagos Business School, Olayinka David-West, similarly stressed the importance of reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to industrial development, investment, business competitiveness and job creation.

She said the country needed to address persistent problems across policy, infrastructure, financing and market development, urging stakeholders to approach the energy challenge as an interconnected system rather than through isolated interventions.

Ayoola Babalola

Punch Nigeria Limited