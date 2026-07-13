Gov Dauda Lawal

Gov. Dauda Lawal has unveiled a $200 million lithium mining and processing plant in Boko, Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

He described the plant as a catalyst for economic rebirth in Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Gusau by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris.

Idris quoted his principal as describing the project as the beginning of a new era in the state’s drive toward responsible mining, industrial development and economic diversification.

The governor said the project marks a significant milestone in the collective effort to harness Zamfara’s abundant mineral resources through responsible investment, value addition, job creation and sustainable development.

Lawal noted that his administration was committed to transforming the solid minerals sector from informal, unregulated activities into an organised, transparent, and value-driven industry that directly benefits the people.

He said global demand for lithium and other critical minerals had increased due to their importance in renewable energy, electric vehicles, modern technology and industrial transformation.

According to him, Zamfara must no longer remain “merely a supplier of raw mineral resources” but must become an active participant across the entire mining value chain through local processing, value addition, skills development and industrialisation.

The governor commended Zam Mining Company Ltd, Bima Mines Ltd, Jinlide Mining Co. Ltd, Bevo Mines Ltd, Generalized Mining Company Ltd and other development partners for investing in the state.

He said their confidence had shown that Zamfara remained open to legitimate businesses and responsible partnerships.

Lawal assured investors that the state government would continue to provide support through improved collaboration, infrastructure development and policies that encourage sustainable investment.

He stressed that local communities must be treated as partners in development through employment opportunities, skills acquisition, community projects, environmental protection and meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“Development comes when resources are managed efficiently and transparently, and government provides an enabling environment for investors to operate responsibly,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the $200 million Zamfara Lithium Mining and Processing Plant is a joint investment by Zam Mining Company Ltd, Bima Mines Ltd, Jinlide Mining Co. Ltd, and other partners.

Lawal further said: “For many years, our state had been known within and outside this country as a haven of vast mineral deposits.

“The measure of this blessing is how it is responsibly harnessed to improve the lives of our people.

“From the inception of this administration, we made a firm commitment to change the narrative of the solid minerals sector in Zamfara from informality to organisation, from exploitation to value creation, and from lost opportunities to shared prosperity.”

According to him, the establishment of this processing plant aligns with his vision of moving beyond extraction toward local processing, value addition, skills development, and industrial growth.

“I hereby state unequivocally that our administration is committed to mining activities that respect the law, protect our environment, and provide direct benefits to our communities,” Lawal assured.

The governor mandated that operators prioritise local employment, skills transfer, community development, environmental protection, and corporate social responsibility.

He commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration for repositioning Nigeria’s solid minerals sector as a key driver of economic diversification and national development.

NAN reports that Zam Mining Ltd is one of the largest technologically advanced mineral processing facilities on the African continent.

The company commended Gov. Lawal’s administration for creating an enabling environment that had restored investors’ confidence and attracted major investments to Zamfara.

It said the project was expected to create at least 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, with priority given to qualified residents of Zamfara, especially those in the host communities.

Residents of Boko community expressed delight at the investment, saying it would help address unemployment and poverty not only in the area but also across the state.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria