Governor Dapo Abiodun

A $1.8 billion industrial park being developed by Lee Group of Companies Ltd along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State is expected to accommodate more than 29 manufacturing factories, generate over 2,500 direct and indirect jobs and further strengthen the state’s position as a leading industrial destination in Nigeria.

The 450-hectare First Industrial Park, located within the Sagamu and Obafemi-Owode local government areas of the state, is designed to accommodate manufacturing businesses across several sectors, including soap and detergent production, PVC leather manufacturing, footwear production, mould manufacturing, food processing, cosmetics, recycling and export-oriented industries.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is expected to perform the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, November 12, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the development of the industrial project.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Minister of Trade and Investment, captains of industry, traditional rulers, members of the diplomatic community and other prominent stakeholders are also expected to attend the ceremony.

The project is expected to attract substantial domestic and foreign investment, expand Nigeria’s manufacturing capacity and create employment opportunities while strengthening Ogun State’s growing reputation as a preferred destination for industrial development. BuyMaps

Among the businesses associated with the project is Aspira Products Stand, a subsidiary of Lee Group of Companies, which is identified by the project information as the largest detergent company by market share in West Africa. The company plans to establish its West African regional office within the Lee Group First Industrial Park.

The proposed regional office is expected to strengthen the park’s commercial significance and position it as a potential hub for manufacturing, distribution and other business activities serving markets across West Africa.

The development is projected to have a gross development value of $3 billion, reflecting the scale of the proposed industrial ecosystem and its potential contribution to economic activities within Ogun State and beyond.

Beyond the manufacturing factories, the industrial park will feature administrative offices, residential facilities, power and utility stations, banks, shopping malls, showrooms, bonded warehouses, truck and trailer parking bays, communication facilities, conference centres and recreational facilities.

These supporting facilities are designed to create an integrated industrial environment where manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, financial services and commercial activities can operate within a coordinated location.

The park’s location along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, particularly its proximity to the Sagamu Interchange, is expected to provide businesses with access to major markets, transportation networks and logistics services. The strategic location is also expected to facilitate the movement of raw materials and finished products while improving access to distribution channels across the country.

The project is further expected to stimulate economic activities in Sagamu, Obafemi-Owode and neighbouring communities through increased demand for transportation, freight services, vehicle maintenance, accommodation, restaurants, fuel stations and other supporting businesses.

With more than 29 manufacturing factories planned for the park, the developers project that the completed facility will generate over 2,500 direct and indirect jobs. Construction activities are also expected to provide additional employment opportunities, while the factories and associated businesses will create openings for skilled and unskilled workers, young people and women.

The concentration of manufacturing companies within a single industrial development is also expected to create opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises to supply goods and services to businesses operating in the park.

In addition, the presence of established manufacturing businesses and regional operations is expected to facilitate technology transfer, technical skills development and the strengthening of local production capacity.

The planned establishment of Aspira’s West African regional office is particularly significant to the park’s ambition of attracting businesses whose operations extend beyond Nigeria. Its presence could support regional distribution networks and encourage stronger commercial linkages between Nigerian manufacturers and markets across West Africa.

The industrial park is being developed against the backdrop of Ogun State’s expanding manufacturing base, supported by its proximity to Lagos, access to major transportation corridors and established presence of manufacturing companies across several industrial sectors.

Under the administration of Governor Abiodun, Ogun State has continued to pursue investments in infrastructure and other economic enablers aimed at strengthening its attractiveness to investors and expanding opportunities for businesses.

The new industrial park is expected to complement these efforts by providing dedicated infrastructure for manufacturing and related commercial activities, while creating an environment in which businesses can benefit from shared facilities and proximity to suppliers, distributors and service providers.

By bringing multiple manufacturing operations and supporting services together, the development is designed to improve operational efficiency, encourage collaboration among businesses and create opportunities for expanded production, distribution and export activities.

The developers have also indicated that the project’s sustainability framework will incorporate environmental, social and governance considerations, with emphasis on resource efficiency, waste reduction, recycling and engagement with host communities and other stakeholders.

These measures are intended to promote responsible industrial development and encourage more sustainable production practices within the proposed industrial ecosystem.

The November 12 groundbreaking is expected to formally mark a new phase in the development of the park, with stakeholders looking towards its potential to attract further investment, strengthen manufacturing activities and stimulate commercial growth along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway corridor.

When completed, the Lee Group First Industrial Park is expected to provide a platform for manufacturing expansion, employment generation and private-sector investment, while reinforcing Ogun State’s position within Nigeria’s industrial economy.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD