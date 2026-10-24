Obinna Chima, Editor, THISDAY Saturday

The 2026 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank that ended last week in Bangkok, Thailand, may have come and gone, but the lessons for economic development remain relevant.

Besides the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, an iconic building that first strikes you not just with its architectural design, but also with its size as it hosted more than 15,000 participants from 191 countries around the world, the warmth and hospitality of the Thai people, another striking takeaway was Bangkok’s flourishing nightlife economy.

From its massage and wellness industry that has extended operating hours to restaurants, bars, night markets, entertainment venues, street-food businesses and other activities, the city is always commercially alive after sunset.

Thailand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2025 was estimated at $577.01 billion. It generated $86.49 billion in tourism revenue in 2025 and welcomed 32.97 million international visitors that year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand revealed. It remains the most visited country in Southeast Asia, and tourism accounts for about 12 per cent of its GDP.

The country’s nightlife industry was estimated to be worth between $5.5 billion and $6.3 billion, comprising approximately one per cent of national GDP. The sector has demonstrated robust fundamentals, with a projected five per cent compound annual growth rate through 2030, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Thailand’s nightlife ecosystem encompasses more than 15,000 licensed venues nationwide, with Bangkok alone hosting more than 10,000 establishments, ranging from premium superclubs to neighbourhood bars, among others. The GDP of Bangkok in 2025 was estimated at $190 billion.

From the foregoing, for most major cities in Nigeria, apart from Lagos, why should economic activities slow down sharply after conventional working hours when millions of people need jobs, businesses need customers, and visitors seek experiences beyond daytime attractions? The answer is not simply to encourage more night parties or open more bars and night clubs, but to intentionally develop structures and institutions that support economic activities at night.

A thriving nightlife economy is an ecosystem built around safety, mobility, reliable power supply, diverse cultural attractions, predictable regulation and the confidence that people can spend money and return home safely.

Some major cities in Nigeria have many of the ingredients needed to build such an ecosystem. For instance, Lagos, which also has a booming nightlife, has music, film, fashion, restaurants, beaches, comedy, theatre and a large population of young people whose creativity already supports significant commercial activity.

Others such as Abuja, Owerri, Enugu, Calabar, Kano and Port Harcourt have hospitality businesses, restaurants, cultural events and distinctive food cultures, entertainment traditions, festivals and tourism assets which, if properly packaged, could generate more income, create jobs and attract visitors well into the night.

However, the economic value of these activities can be limited when there is insecurity, poor power supply and streets without adequate lighting, transport is unreliable, public spaces are poorly maintained, regulations are fragmented and businesses struggle to operate predictably.

The lesson from Bangkok is that nightlife should be treated not merely as leisure but as an organised component of urban economic development.

Thailand’s approach is instructive because its tourism authorities have explicitly identified the night economy as a driver of growth.

In January 2026, the Tourism Authority of Thailand included the night economy in its “Amazing 5 Economy” framework, designed to extend tourism activity, promote creative industries and spread economic opportunities to major cities and lesser-known destinations. The night economy initiatives were intended to extend visitors’ stays and distribute economic activity beyond daytime hours.

In Nigeria, the federal, state and local governments must recognise the nightlife economy as part of tourism, small-business development, urban regeneration and job creation.

They can start with an economic mapping exercise to identify where people already congregate at night, the businesses operating there, the jobs supported, the security challenges and the infrastructure gaps, and then work towards addressing them.

This would enable governments to carefully plan districts where nightlife can flourish without imposing unreasonable noise and other burdens on residents in neighbouring residential areas.

Additionally, Nigeria’s high operating costs threaten the viability of nightlife businesses. Electricity, diesel, security and transport all add to the cost of serving customers. For small businesses, these costs can make affordable entertainment commercially difficult, while for consumers facing pressure on disposable incomes, high prices reduce how frequently they can go out.

The answer is to reduce avoidable costs and improve the business environment. Nigerian governments can also learn from Thailand, which in 2024 approved an extension of the reduced excise tax rate for entertainment venues, lowering it from 10 per cent to five per cent of revenue for another year. The policy was designed to bolster the tourism sector and support the nightlife economy. Affected businesses included nightclubs, discos, pubs, bars and cocktail lounges.

Another lesson from Bangkok’s nightlife economy is the need for dedicated late-night transport on selected routes connecting entertainment districts with major residential and commercial areas.

Tourists and visitors will not be willing to go out at night if they fear robbery, extortion, harassment, violence or unsafe premises, as happens in some Nigerian cities. Investors will also hesitate if security is unpredictable.

Therefore, governments must establish coordinated nightlife safety systems for designated social areas, working with the police and paramilitary agencies to protect tourists and others who patronise nightlife establishments.

State governments can work with tourism operators, creative organisations, hotels and sponsors to develop a year-round calendar of events, with some activities offered free or at modest prices. The objective would be to attract residents and visitors while creating reliable demand for performers, technicians, caterers, transport operators and other service providers.

A thriving night economy should not be measured by the number of luxury clubs or the amount wealthy patrons spend on tables and drinks. It should also be judged by the opportunities it creates for ordinary people. The real measure of success will be how many viable businesses, decent jobs, safer public spaces and new tourism opportunities emerge when Nigerian cities make the night work for their people.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD