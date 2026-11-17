By

Ademola Oni

Millions of Nigerians were outraged in April 2018 after the then President Muhammadu Buhari (of blessed memory), in his wisdom, declared at a Commonwealth Forum in London that Nigerian youth “sit down and do nothing” as a result of oil wealth. This expression was ultimately termed by ‘mischievous Nigerians’ as “Nigerian youths are lazy.” Reuters, a few days later, reported that Buhari’s remarks stirred a social-media storm.

It was, however, a considered opinion among many that even if Nigerian youths were lazy or ‘sit down and do nothing’ as Buhari said, doesn’t this show a lack of wisdom on the part of any leader to use such poisonous verbal brush to paint the youth of his country at a foreign forum? But who told me that wisdom is given to everyone?

Today, Buhari’s statement would have attracted a national award at a time like this, when juxtaposed with the show of shame some really lazy Nigerians put up a few metres away from the Chatham House in London last week. Shortly after addressing a gathering of sane minds at the Chatham House in London, some idiots, who claimed to be more Nigerians than those they left behind on home soil, ambushed the vehicle of the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan.

The ruffians harassed and heckled Amupitan for being a visiting Nigerian to the United Kingdom to talk to policy analysts on the assignment handed to him and having the effrontery to be the INEC chairman, the electoral umpire, saddled with the responsibility of conducting the 2027 general elections in Nigeria. He was called all manner of names and severely cursed in a way that my upbringing won’t allow me to reproduce in this little space that I have been graciously given.

The Amupitan episode wasn’t the first time some Nigerians in the UK hit the streets to air their grievances about events at home that appear troubling or cast their motherland in a very bad light. This happened more than once during the tenure of Buhari,who equally had to deal with protests for seeking medical care for his infirmities.

One may agree that protests may be classified as ways citizens choose to register their disagreement with a policy, an action or a pronouncement. It is, however, befuddling that some lazy folks, most of whom might still be battling with their illegal stay in the UK, would resort to mob action against an exercise that hasn’t held at all.

What could have been Amupitan’s offence, by the way? A few days ago, INEC uploaded its voters’ list on its portal. Some AI-generated photos were found. The electoral commission responded swiftly, and within 24 hours, over 1.6 million fake photos were expunged from the register. The purpose of uploading the list had therefore been achieved. One would have thought that this was a straightforward process.

Recently, the caretaker executive committee of the African Democratic Congress led by former Senate President, David Mark, was declared illegal by a Federal High Court in Abuja. This simply means the exercise conducted by the now-illegal exco, which produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election, stands illegal. This was according to Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court. Lifu has meanwhile come under physical and spiritual attacks for his audacity.

Like me, you may start to wonder where the culpability of INEC, which is one of the five defendants in the suit, was established in the court case instituted by the erstwhile Deputy National Chairman (North-East), Bala Gombe, against the ADC executive.

I doubt if I need to tell you that INEC, a key pillar of our democratic process, is not a political party, at least as of today and by the dictates of the nation’s constitution.

You may then need to help me to find out how Amupitan has become a criminal who needs to be hanged for his performance in elections that are at least 60 days away. Why should a man, who became a professor when many of his traducers near Chatham House were still in their pampers, be ridiculed by suspected supporters of former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi, who is the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress? As of today, Obi is still on the ballot for the January 16, 2027 election. So, where is the angst of this gang and the heckling of Amupitan in London?

In his 1947 novel, The Plague, French-Algerian author, journalist and philosopher, Albert Camus (1913-1960), says, “The evil that is in the world almost always comes of ignorance, and good intentions may do as much harm as malevolence if they lack understanding.” Camus, the 1957 Nobel Prize winner in Literature, succinctly captures the pit that many Diasporan Nigerians, including the UK mob, fall into most times: the pit of ignorance, rumour, and becoming a willing tool in the hands of politicians who are always scheming to play the victims to score cheap political points.

Most times, one who tries to educate Nigerians in the diaspora, especially when they tell one what resident Nigerians haven’t heard locally, one is seen as “joining them to chop” or already chopping. The penchant for half-truths and one-sided narratives from outside our borders is not just nauseating but mostly absurd.

You may then understand the lack of understanding and self-embedded malice behind the undeserving embarrassment of the INEC chairman on a London street by those who falsely and suddenly claim to love Nigeria more than the rest of us. It won’t come to you as a surprise if I tell you that these internet bandits have never wished Nigeria well simply because their preferred candidate is not the president of the country.

When a man hides in a studio apartment in Peckham but keeps canvassing bloody ‘revolution’ in Nigeria, he does not hold any ‘good intentions’ towards the country as classified by Camus. A female nurse, who has bought the Manchester illogicality of abandoning her siblings in Nigeria who joined her in celebrating obtaining a UK visa as if it’s a landmark achievement a few years ago, does not have any good intentions towards her family; she has no contribution towards the country she claims to love.

Unfortunately, these ignorant, violence-oriented lots must surely have forgotten that the joke is actually on them for their show of shame when they came out against Amupitan on that London street. The delinquent rabble-rousers, who masked their political agenda to take on the garb of unschooled activists, actually cut a pitiable sight during their disorganised protest, crying like babies who had been denied the opportunity of holding on to a gift of a loaf of bread.

How does embarrassing the boss of your country’s electoral umpire, who has 60 days to conduct the ultimate election on the street of London, present you as educated, informed, decent, cultured or logical people? How does any sane person protest the results of elections that haven’t been contested? Is it another way of creating an excuse for an exercise that is still pending?

Some of this manipulated brigade may need to know that under Amupitan, INEC has conducted three governorship elections in Ekiti, Osun and Anambra states. There have also been five federal legislative elections. Is it not interesting to know that there is no case before any tribunal on any of the governorship elections in any of the three states? So, why has Amupitan become a target?

Spreading negative narratives about Nigeria in foreign land, staging ill-conceived, disorganised protests to curry sympathy of unfriendly nations are ingredients of the greatest disservice any Nigerian can conceive and unleash on his or her country. Who needs an enemy to undermine the efforts of building a worthy nation when Nigerians abound whose stock in trade is to demarket the country they claim to love daily? This is the cult the ill-informed Nigerians who heckled Amupitan in London belong to.

More than ever before, Nigerians need to be worried about the tension politicians keep creating in the country every day ahead of the 2027 elections through various dimensions of violence by political hoodlums. One had thought the spate of needless violence would abate with the conclusion of the Osun State governorship election.

While Osun is still experiencing the hangover of the governorship poll, the political parties have opened fresh chapters of violence using the presidential campaign trains. Last week, some miscreants turned a part of the Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos, into a battle zone when they attempted to disrupt the presidential campaign rally of the NDC. This was not the first such attack by political parties ahead of the January elections across the country. It is unconscionable that any party would organise thugs to attack the campaign train of another party to disrupt a campaign. When have campaigns turned into elections in Nigeria?

Could it be true that all the parties do not have workable ideas to sell to the electorate, and have decided to unleash violence on one another to mask their limitations? We do not need to deceive ourselves into thinking that any of the political parties will, at their rallies, speak on clear-cut programmes or policies that would improve the standard of living, improve life expectancy, boost non-oil production, revolutionise agriculture, including mechanise farming, adding value to massive raw material production through processing, industrial revolution and reversing the infrastructure deficit.

It could be a waste of time to expect candidates at the national or state levels to address the rot in our declining fortunes in education, and the paralysis in the health institutions; how to tackle insecurity, how to clean the mess in the oil sector and reduce the cost of petroleum products as well as tax administration and how to turn around Nigeria’s rising debt portfolio.

These issues are supposed to dominate the campaigns of political parties, not making empty, highfalutin promises that are not meant to be fulfilled. It is, therefore, an insult to the sensibilities of Nigerians for political parties to then unleash violence on a traumatised electorate, who are desperately praying for long-expected relief.

Ademola Oni

Punch Nigeria Limited