A gavel. Photo: File

By Nathaniel Shaibu

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee has approved the elevation of 68 legal practitioners to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The decision was taken at the LPPC’s 174th plenary session held on Thursday in Abuja, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the Secretary of the LPPC, Kabir Akan.

The committee said the rank of SAN is conferred on legal practitioners who have demonstrated “exceptional distinction either as advocates in the courts or as academics contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship.”

The LPPC disclosed that all shortlisted candidates are required to attend and successfully complete the mandatory Pre-Swearing-In Induction Programme before they can be formally conferred with the rank.

It said the date for the induction programme would be communicated in due course.

The committee also warned the successful applicants against publishing or encouraging the publication of congratulatory messages, advertisements or goodwill notices relating to their nomination or conferment.

“Any breach of these provisions may attract sanctions for violations of statutory or ethical rules as expressly stated,” the statement read.

According to the LPPC, the directive is in line with Paragraph 25(1) of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Guidelines and Rule 39(3) of the Rules of Professional Conduct, 2023.

The committee further announced that the swearing-in ceremony for the 68 successful applicants will take place on October 12, 2026.

The statement also contained the names of the successful advocate applicants, and announced Prof. Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri as the successful academic applicant for the 2026 SAN conferment exercise.

Nathaniel Shaibu

Nathaniel Shaibu is a correspondent at The PUNCH with three years of professional journalism experience. He covers the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), civil society, religion, and the Ministries of Women Affairs and Youth Development. In addition to his primary beats, Nathaniel also reports on politics, metro, security, and judicial matters, bringing clarity and balance to a wide range of public-interest stories. His work reflects hands-on newsroom experience, strong beat knowledge, and a commitment to accurate, responsible journalism.

Punch Nigeria Ltd