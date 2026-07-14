Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state

by

Akinwale Yekeen

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has called on the United Nations (UN) and international human rights organisations to investigate the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire LGA on May 15.

Speaking in a broadcast after receiving the rescued pupils and their teachers in his office in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Monday, Makinde said the “circumstances surrounding this incident are sufficiently grave and unusual to warrant independent scrutiny beyond our domestic institutions”.

“I, therefore, with a full sense of responsibility as the executive governor of Oyo state, call on the appropriate international human rights organisations and accountability mechanisms, including those within the United Nations system, to closely examine the facts surrounding this abduction and the circumstances of its resolution,” the governor said.

“Such scrutiny is not intended to undermine our institutions; rather, it is intended to reinforce confidence, that truth be established, and that every person found to bear responsibility, regardless of office, influence, or affiliation, would be held accountable.”

The governor said the responsibility for national security rests with the federal government and the security agencies under its control, in line with the Nigerian Constitution.

He said Nigerians deserve a full and transparent account of the incident, including who was responsible, whether there were institutional failures, negligence or collusion at any level, and the steps being taken to prevent a reoccurrence.

“This is not about politics. It is about justice for the victims, reassurance for our people, and restoring public confidence that every Nigerian child can go to school without fear,” Makinde said.

“To every parent across Oyo state, let me assure you that your government has heard your fears and will not relent until every lawful step has been taken to make our schools and communities safer for our children.

“As the government of Oyo state, we will continue to support every lawful effort that strengthens our security architecture, protects our people, and brings every person responsible for this tragedy to justice.”

On Friday, July 10, the presidency announced that the teachers and pupils abducted in Ogbomoso, Oyo state have regained their freedom.

Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesperson, announced on X that they were rescued by security agencies.

The pupils and their teachers were rescued during a joint operation involving personnel of the Nigerian Army and the police, backed by intelligence from the Department of State Services (DSS).

Reacting to the rescue, President Bola Tinubu commended the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the police “for working round the clock in the last 56 days to secure the release of the abducted children and their teachers without any collateral damage and for arresting eight of the abductors and neutralising others.”

The president praised the Oyo state government for working closely with the federal government throughout the rescue operation and urged the state to strengthen security around schools.

“I am profoundly happy that our security forces successfully rescued the abducted pupils and teachers from Orire, Ogbomoso in Oyo State today after a military, police and intelligence-driven operation that neutralised some of the terrorists that perpetrated the evil act and the arrest of eight of them,” Onanuga quoted Tinubu as saying in a statement.

The Cable