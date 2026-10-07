byJemilat Nasiru

Ahamefule Man-Ugwueje

Just weeks ago, Ahamefule Man-Ugwueje held the hands of Damilola Adekunle, his colleague in the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), and smiled as they stood before family and friends, promising each other a future. In the photographs from that September day, the officer looked like a man settling into the life he had begun to build: a marriage, a home, and a future with the woman beside him.

On September 19, they became husband and wife, joining not only their lives but two families deeply connected to military service. Man-Ugwueje, a squadron leader in NAF, had every reason to believe that the wedding marked the beginning of a long new chapter.

Sixteen days later, he was dead.

Man-Ugwueje was aboard a NAF ATR-42 aircraft on Monday when the plane crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo state, killing all 25 people on board. Man-Ugwueje was one of the aircraft’s two co-pilots. For an officer who spent years building a career in military aviation, the crash brought an abrupt end to a journey that began with civil engineering at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Man-Ugwueje had his secondary education at Airforce Comprehensive School, Oyo state, between 2001 and 2007. In 2014, before he took the wings, he accumulated his flight hours and rose to the rank of squadron leader, a rank equivalent to that of a major in the army, Man-Ugwueje was studying a problem on the ground. As a civil engineering student at the NDA, he was one of four authors of a research paper published in the International Journal of Engineering and Applied Sciences that examined waste management at the Nigerian Air Force base in Kaduna. The paper offered an early glimpse of an officer whose military career would eventually move from engineering and research into aviation.

Four years later, Man-Ugwueje took to the skies when, in April 2018, he was among 14 NAF officers decorated with their pilot wings after completing flight training in Nigeria and South Africa. He was then a flying officer. At the ceremony, then chief of air staff Sadique Abubakar urged the newly winged pilots to remain disciplined, dedicated and hardworking. Man-Ugwueje rose through the ranks, becoming a squadron leader and serving as a co-pilot in the NAF.

A FAMILY STEEPED IN MILITARY SERVICE

Man-Ugwueje with his bride

Military service was already familiar territory in the Man-Ugwueje family. His father, Ugwueje, a retired group captain, had also served in the NAF, although few details of his military career are publicly available. Man-Ugwueje’s career therefore unfolded within an institution where he had grown up with a personal connection. But shortly before his death, his relationship with the military extended into another family whose history was also deeply tied to the airforce.

His marriage to flight-lieutenant Damilola brought him into a family whose military service included a tragedy that occurred two decades earlier.

THE NAF DORNIER CRASH OF 2006

Damilola is the daughter of the late wing commander E.O. Adekunle, one of 13 military officers killed in the 2006 military aircraft crash in Benue state. On September 17 that year, Adekunle was piloting a NAF Dornier 228-212 carrying senior military officers from Abuja to Obudu in Cross River when the aircraft crashed in Vandeikya, Benue.

The officers were travelling to the Obudu Cattle Ranch for a retreat and were members of a presidential committee established by then President Olusegun Obasanjo to reposition the Nigerian Army.

The crash claimed 13 military officers, including eight major-generals, two brigadier-generals, a lieutenant-colonel and two wing commanders. Those killed included major-generals A.N. Bamali, J.O. Adesunloye, J.O. Agboola, P.M. Haruna, J.T.U. Ahmedu, S.O. Otubu, B. Duniya and S.M. Lemu; Brigadier-Generals Y.J. Braimah and M.B. Bawa; Lieutenant-Colonel N.A. Mohammed; and wing commanders E.O. Adekunle and S.S. Balogun. Three colonels survived.

The loss was particularly significant because the casualties included some of the most senior officers in the Nigerian Army at the time.

Obasanjo, who was in Singapore attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank when he received news of the incident, cut short the trip and returned to Nigeria, where he declared three days of national mourning. The president described the incident as a “monumental tragedy”.

Adekunle’s death did not end the family’s association with military service. Damilola later followed in her father’s footsteps and became a flight lieutenant. She also has a younger brother who is an air force officer, flight-lieutenant Adekunle. In September 2026, Damilola married another officer whose own family also had a history of service in the force.

The parallel is difficult to miss: Damilola had lost her father in an air force crash in 2006, and her newlywed husband in another military crash two decades later.

For the Man-Ugwueje and Adekunle families, military service has therefore carried a complicated inheritance: a tradition of commitment to NAF, careers built around service and, across two generations, the devastating loss of loved ones in the skies.

AHAMEFULE — THAT HE MAY NOT BE FORGOTTEN

Caroline Mojirade, an X user, said she knew Man-Ugwueje briefly in Benin City and described him as a “dogged leader” who canvassed opportunities for junior colleagues.

His Igbo name, Ahamefule, offers perhaps the most poignant way to remember him: “my name is not lost” or “let my name not be forgotten”. He leaves behind a name bound to a story of service, and as tributes continue to pour in, while his life may have been cut short, Ahamefule, as his name says, will not be forgotten.

The Cable