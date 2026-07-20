Nigerians deserve more than an official conclusion in Habila’s death, contends PAT ONUKWULI

An unexplained death should unsettle any society that claims to value human life. It should matter whether the deceased was prominent or obscure, connected or ordinary, rich or poor. Mary Habila’s death is a matter of public concern, not because of her status, but because a young woman died in circumstances that remain unclear, and the state has a duty to establish what happened.

The matter remains deeply personal to her family, but it is no longer exclusively private. Nor can it be left to the discretion of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, or to those around him. Once a death is unexplained, responsibility shifts from private grief to public institutions. The task is not to manage reputations but to determine facts.

This is not an invitation to conjecture. It is a demand for evidence. Social media cannot establish a cause of death; political loyalty cannot settle disputed facts; sympathy cannot replace forensic inquiry. The question is not who controls the narrative, but whether the truth can emerge from an independent, competent and credible investigation.

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Umahi should neither be condemned without proof nor cast as the principal victim of the controversy. Questions about the death do not establish guilt, yet they make him a person whose knowledge, conduct and environment may properly be examined. Scrutiny is not conviction, just as public office is not immunity.

No one should be more interested in a thorough investigation than Umahi himself. A rushed inquiry may ease immediate pressure, but it will not dispel enduring doubt. A rigorous process may be uncomfortable, but it offers the clearest path to the truth and, if the evidence supports it, to clearing his name.

The 1969 Chappaquiddick incident involving Senator Ted Kennedy remains instructive. Kennedy was not charged with murder or manslaughter, and a grand jury did not return an indictment. Yet the episode was never erased from public memory. It continued to shape assessments of his judgement, character and political ambition.

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The lesson is not that law is secondary to perception. Rather, legal liability and public trust do not always align. A public official may avoid a criminal conviction yet remain burdened by unresolved questions. Poor crisis management and incomplete explanations can shape a political legacy long after proceedings have concluded.

That danger now confronts Umahi. If the investigation appears to be delayed, compromised, or incomplete, the controversy may follow him for the rest of his political life. It could become not merely an episode in his career but a defining element of his legacy. Reputations are shaped not only by achievements but also by doubts that are never convincingly resolved.

His response should be measured and practical. He should cooperate fully with investigators, support all lawful forensic procedures, and ensure that relevant records, personnel, and premises are available. He should preserve evidence, submit to questioning when required, and place the integrity of the process above the management of appearances.

Equally important is what he should not do. He should not dismiss every question as a political attack, permit supporters to intimidate journalists or witnesses, make premature claims of vindication, or allow his office to appear to influence investigators. Public confidence is preserved more by restraint than by public relations.

The Habila family must be treated with dignity. Its grief should not be exploited for political theatre, nor should its members be pressured into accepting a convenient explanation. Yet private wishes alone cannot determine the response to an unexplained death. Compassion for the bereaved and the duty to investigate are not competing obligations.

The controversy also raises broader questions about favouritism, patronage and cronyism. Umahi reportedly described Mary Habila as a daughter, suggesting a close relationship that may have afforded her unusual access. That does not prove wrongdoing, but it raises legitimate questions about whether proximity to power can influence employment, opportunities or treatment within public institutions.

Not every appointment involving personal familiarity is corrupt. Yet the government must not appear to operate through private relationships. Public institutions should reward competence over proximity, merit over connection, and citizenship over kinship. Even a lawful appointment can erode trust when the process appears closed or preferential.

These concerns extend beyond the circumstances of Mary Habila’s access to power. They leave two larger questions before the public. The first is forensic: how did she die, who was present, and what happened before and after her death? The second is institutional: can the state investigate a case involving powerful political interests with the same rigour it should apply to any other unexplained death?

Nigerians deserve more than an official conclusion. They deserve one that is scientifically grounded, procedurally sound, and free from political interference. The standard must remain the same for every unexplained death: evidence without prejudice, scrutiny without persecution, compassion without concealment, and accountability without spectacle.

Only such a process can provide meaningful answers to Mary Habila’s family, sustain public confidence, and allow David Umahi, should the evidence exonerate him, to emerge not merely legally cleared but also credibly vindicated. That is the test before the country, the test of public trust.

Dr. Onukwuli is a legal scholar and public affairs analyst. Email: patonukwuli2003@yahoo.co.uk

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