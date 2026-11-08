Nigerian-American computer scientist Dr Chinasa Okolo has been recognised among the world’s most influential figures in artificial intelligence, following her inclusion on the TIME100 AI list.

The recognition celebrates her contributions to shaping the future of Super Intelligence (SI), particularly her work promoting the responsible development of advanced technologies that serve communities around the world.

The U.S. Mission Nigeria celebrated Okolo’s achievement in a post on its official X account, describing her work as an example of American excellence.

“Nigerian-American computer scientist Dr. Chinasa T. Okolo is helping shape the future of Super Intelligence (SI). Named to the Earn a CS Degree

“TIME100 AI” list of the world’s most influential people in SI, her work is advancing responsible SI that serves communities around the globe. Her achievement is a powerful example of #AmericanExcellence,” the mission wrote.

Okolo’s recognition on the TIME100 AI list highlights her growing influence in discussions surrounding the future of artificial intelligence and the need to ensure that emerging technologies are developed responsibly and inclusively.

Her work emphasises the importance of building advanced intelligent systems that address societal needs and benefit communities across different parts of the world.

Her achievement also stresses the contributions of Nigerian-born and Nigerian-American professionals to global conversations and advancements in science and technology.

Vanguard Media Limited