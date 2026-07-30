Nathan Thomas. Credit: GWR

By Saheed Oyelakin

American engineer and educator, Nathan Thomas, has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the youngest male professor ever after breaking a record that had stood for more than three centuries.

Guinness World Records announced on its website on July 23, 2026, as seen by our correspondent on Wednesday, that Thomas set the record when he joined the faculty of Miami Dade College in August 2023 at the age of 18 years and 346 days.

When he walked into his first class to teach COP 2270: C for Engineers, most of his students were teenagers, just like him.

Thomas, who was born on September 9, 2004, succeeded Scottish mathematician Colin Maclaurin, who became a professor at the age of 19 in 1717 and held the record for 306 years.

Thomas was also 16 days younger than American engineer, Alia Sabur, when she became the world’s youngest female professor in 2008.

Here are nine things to know about him:

1. He became the world’s youngest male professor at 18

Thomas made history when he joined the faculty of Miami Dade College in August 2023 at the age of 18 years and 346 days.

According to Guinness World Records, he broke a record that had stood for 306 years.

Nathan Thomas. Credit: GWR

2. He taught students close to his own age

When Thomas entered the classroom for the first time, many of his students were roughly the same age as he was.

Despite that, he said age was never a barrier because everyone was there to learn.

“Once you’re in that setting, everyone’s there for the same reason, which is to learn. Age doesn’t really factor into that. “I just focus on trying to do my job well and helping students in whatever way I can. If someone’s willing to put in the effort, that’s really all that matters to me.”

3. He started college at just 10

Thomas’ academic journey began unusually early.

He enrolled at Miami Dade College through a dual-enrolment programme at the age of 10 before transferring to Florida International University when he was 14.

4. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees before turning 19

By the age of 18, Thomas had completed both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering, graduating with honours in both programmes.

While many of his peers were preparing to begin university, he had already completed postgraduate studies.

5. He grew up in a family of engineers

Thomas said his interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics developed naturally because both of his parents are engineers.

He particularly credited his mother with helping him understand complex concepts.

“My mom had a way of making things feel simple even when they weren’t, and I think some of that stuck with me more than I realized at the time.”

6. He says teaching helps him learn

Thomas believes teaching strengthens his own understanding of a subject.

He said seeing students grasp difficult concepts is one of the most rewarding aspects of being a lecturer.

“Teaching something forces you to understand it on a whole other level – so I end up learning just as much from it as the students do, if not more.”

7. He is studying law

After beginning his teaching career, Thomas enrolled for a Juris Doctor degree at the University of Miami School of Law.

He plans to specialise in intellectual property law with a focus on STEM and is expected to graduate in 2028.

8. He enjoys sports and music

Outside academics, Thomas enjoys basketball, tennis and golf.

He is also a fan of the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots, plays classical piano and listens to Drake as well as EDM and house music.

9. He encourages people to follow their own path

Thomas believes people should avoid comparing their progress with others and instead focus on consistent self-improvement.

“Everyone’s path looks different, even if the goal looks similar from the outside. “It’s easy to fall into comparing your timeline to someone else’s, but really all that does is slow you down and get in your head. “In my opinion, it’s better to figure out what actually works for you and stick with it, even when it feels slow. The results might not show up right away, but I truly believe they come with time if you keep showing up and putting in the work.”

Thomas’ achievement has attracted global attention, not only for breaking a 306-year-old record but also for demonstrating that academic excellence and a passion for teaching can begin at an exceptionally young age.

Saheed Oyelakin

Saheed is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over two years of experience covering metro, technology, sports, politics, and human-interest stories. He focuses on producing clear, engaging reports across diverse beats. Saheed’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and a commitment to accurate and balanced journalism.

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