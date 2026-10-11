Nigeria’s Overall Best Teacher for 2026 at the Federal Government’s President’s Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Awards, Mary Oluwaseun Adebayo

By

Samuel Omotere

Dr Mary Adebayo of Nawair-Ud-Deen Grammar School (Senior), Obantoko, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has emerged Nigeria’s Overall Best Teacher for 2026 at the Federal Government’s President’s Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Awards, which recognises teachers, school administrators and schools across different categories.

Adebayo received the national recognition during the 2026 World Teachers’ Day celebration in Abuja, where she was rewarded with a brand-new car as the star prize.

While receiving the car on Teacher’s day, she expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying she had continued teaching without knowing that her efforts would earn her such a reward.

“I started this work in a private school. I kept doing the work, I did not know the Lord will reward me this way,” she said.

She won the Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher category, from which she emerged the overall best teacher in the country.

The Nawair-Ud-Deen Grammar School, Obantoko Old Students Association, in a congratulatory statement on Friday, described her achievement as a source of pride for the school and its community.

Nigeria’s Overall Best Teacher for 2026 at the Federal Government’s President’s Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Awards, Mary Oluwaseun Adebayo

The association said her recognition reflected her commitment to teaching and the advancement of education in Nigeria.

It added that her emergence had brought honour to the school, from whose classrooms she rose to national recognition.

“NUDGOSA is particularly proud that one of our own has risen to the pinnacle of the teaching profession in Nigeria,” the statement said.

The association also described the award as an inspiration to current students, teachers, alumni and the wider school community, noting that it demonstrated how dedication and commitment to service could earn national recognition.

On behalf of the association’s national executive and members, its National President, Hon. Fasiu Bakenne, congratulated Adebayo, the school’s management and staff, and the Ogun State Teaching Service Commission.

The statement was signed by the association’s National Public Relations Officer, Sanni Damilola.

Nigeria’s Overall Best Teacher for 2026 at the Federal Government’s President’s Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Awards, Mary Oluwaseun Adebayo

Lawmaker Nasir Gboyega Isiaka also congratulated Adebayo, describing her emergence as Nigeria’s Overall Best Teacher as a source of pride for Afon, Imeko-Afon and the wider constituency.

In a congratulatory message on Friday titled, “Celebrating Excellence: Congratulations to Nigeria’s Best Teacher,” Isiaka described Adebayo as an illustrious daughter of Afon, Imeko-Afon, and said her achievement demonstrated the level of excellence within local communities.

He said education remained important to his service to the constituency, adding that investing in education was essential to expanding opportunities for young people.

“Dr. Adebayo’s achievement therefore resonates deeply with the work we have continued to pursue in strengthening education and supporting those who dedicate their lives to it,” he said.

Isiaka said the award had brought honour to Afon, Imeko-Afon and the entire constituency, while wishing Adebayo greater success in her professional service and future endeavours.

PUNCH Online had earlier reported the announcement of the award winners, including Adebayo’s emergence as the overall best teacher.

The 2026 World Teachers’ Day celebration was held under the theme, “Standing with Teachers: 60 Years of Protecting the Profession, Advancing the Status and Shaping Our Future.”

Samuel Omotere

Samuel Omotere is an experienced journalist covering human interest stories, pop culture, and digital trends. He combines his background as a language graduate with a focus on sustainable digital storytelling.

Punch Nigeria Limited