by

Janefrances Chibundu

Reno Omokri

The Mexican government has finally approved Reno Omokri’s appointment as Nigeria’s ambassador to the country.

In an X post on Tuesday, Omokri said José Manuel Briseño Flores, chargé d’affaires of the embassy of Mexico in Abuja, delivered the diplomatic approval, known as “agrément”, to Babagana Wakil, director of protocol at the ministry of foreign affairs.

He said the approval covers his appointment as Nigeria’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Mexico, with concurrent accreditation to Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

“To God be the glory, the Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the United Mexican States in Abuja, Mr José Manuel Briseño Flores, today in Abuja delivered the agrément from the Government of the United Mexican States accepting me,” Omokri said.

The approval ended eight months of uncertainty over Omokri’s diplomatic posting.

In March, President Bola Tinubu approved the posting of 65 ambassadors-designate and high commissioners to their respective countries, assigning Omokri to Mexico.

However, his posting was pending, with the Mexican government not immediately granting the required diplomatic approval.

In August, the ministry said Mexico and Japan were among the countries yet to communicate formal acceptance of two outstanding ambassadorial appointments.

The ministry said it was engaging the relevant authorities and expressed confidence that the outstanding approvals would be conveyed in due course.

Agrément is the formal consent a host country gives before an ambassador nominated by another country can be appointed to serve there.

TheCable