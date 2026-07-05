Pascal Jochem Monterrey

Mexico fans throw others in the air as supporters from everywhere are welcomed Image:

Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey are the three Mexican host cities for this mega-World Cup – hosted jointly with the United States and Canada. Images from these cities have quickly spead across social media, showing fans of many nations celebrating with local fans.

Along the narrow streets of Monterrey’s nightlife district, older ladies dance salsa, arm-in-arm with sandal-wearing Dutch fans while loud reggae music blasts from the speakers of bars and restaurants. Other locals jump in circles with World Cup tourists, taking turns waving Moroccan and Mexican flags. Mexican fans are cheering on supporters of other teams, even tossing them into the air before catching them as a group. There is one particularly strong image that depicts fans consoling South Korean supporters after a 1–0 loss before treating them to tequila shots.

“I was a bit afraid I’d fall to the ground and get hurt, but they caught me,” Leonardo Jun from South Korea told DW. “Everyone took photos with me as if I were a pop star. It’s pretty cool to be welcomed like that.”

“You can really feel the World Cup here,” said Sebastian from Colombia, who managed to snag tickets for a match at the legendary Azteca Stadium.

His compatriot Xavier reported: “This is my first World Cup, and the Mexicans have already become like brothers to us.”

Colombian fans have felt very much at home in Mexico Image: Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto/picture alliance

While headlines in the United States initially focused on issues entering the country, high public transport costs, and the unique tipping culture, Mexico offers an authentic openness and warmth that has many international visitors raving. Brenda, a Mexican herself, believes that “all three hosts are doing a great job, but Mexico has that special something.”

A record three-time host

Ahmed from Egypt also traveled to Mexico City.

“I had high expectations, and I haven’t been disappointed. Mexico has a wonderful culture of hospitality and, after all, knows a thing or two about major football events.”

Following the tournaments in 1970 and 1986, Mexico has become the only country to host the World Cup for a third time.

Ahmed from Egypt (left) enjoyed the atmosphere in Mexico City Image: Josue Perez/ZUMA/picture alliance

In this regard, Mexico has an edge over Canada and the USA, where other sports like ice hockey, baseball, basketball, and American football take center stage. In New York, for instance, there was little World Cup buzz during the opening days; soccer was overshadowed by the New York Knicks‘ first NBA title win in over half a century.

Deeply rooted football culture

In Mexico, by contrast, football is deeply embedded in the national psyche and is omnipresent these days. National team players smile from numerous roadside billboards, and the typically red Coca-Cola cans are being sold in green – the color of the national jersey.

From taxi drivers and flight attendants to pizza delivery workers, everyone is wearing the green jersey featuring the golden eagle on the chest – the national symbol that also adorns the center of the Mexican flag.

Mexican fans, young and old, live and die with the fortunes of “El Tri” Image: Lisi Niesner/REUTERS

“The only problem with this World Cup is that it isn’t taking place in Mexico the whole time,” said Tom, who traveled from Yorkshire, England.

“I think Mexico performed better than the United States and Canada. For me, they are the winners among the hosts,” said Jenny.

Mexico and Canada were both allocated 13 matches - a small fraction of the total of 104 games. The opening match took place in Mexico City, but the Round of 16 clash between “El Tri” and England will be the last match in the country. From the quarterfinals on, all of the games will be in the United States.

The protests that took place in Mexico before the start of the tournament, as well as the debates regarding match security, now seem a distant memory. For most fans, none of that matters anymore. Crowd control remains a more pressing concern following the death of three fans who were caught in a crowd crush during celebrations.

This article was adapted from German.

Edited by: Jonathan Harding

Deutsche Welle