by

Imoleayo Oyedeyi

Anthony Kila

The Michael and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU), Delta state, has suspended Anthony Kila, its pro-chancellor, over controversy surrounding his professorial status.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, the directive was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, three days after the newspaper published an investigation questioning the basis of Kila’s professorial title.

The university said the decision was in line with its commitment to academic integrity, transparency and the highest standards of institutional governance.

“The Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Agbarha-Otor, Delta State has taken note of a recent publication by Premium Times on Saturday, 03 October 2026, which has raised concerns regarding the professorial status of its Pro-Chancellor, Anthony Kila,” the statement reads.

“In keeping with the University’s commitment to academic integrity, transparency, and the highest standards of institutional governance, Anthony Kila has been requested to step aside from his responsibilities as Pro-Chancellor while the issues raised are being addressed, investigated, and findings concluded.

“This decision reflects the University’s responsibility to safeguard the integrity of its governance process and preserve the confidence of its students, staff, parents, regulators and the wider public.”

The university did not state how long the investigation would take.

The development comes nearly a week after the PREMIUM TIMES investigation found no evidence that a recognised academic institution had awarded Kila the rank of professor.

The investigation also said it found no evidence supporting Kila’s use of the designation “Jean Monnet Professor of Strategy and Development”.

Kila had told PREMIUM TIMES that the European Centre for Advanced and Professional Studies (ECAPS), which he said was based in Cambridge, United Kingdom, awarded him the professorship in 2016.

However, checks by the newspaper found no evidence that the institution exists, including searches of the UK Companies House, Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and other publicly available sources.

Kila subsequently rejected the description of him as a “fake professor”, insisting that he remained a professor and stood by the credentials on which his professorial title was based.

TheCable