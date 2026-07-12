Lt F.A. Isaac

By Kingsley Omonobi

Military sources have confirmed the death of an Army officer, Lieutenant F.A. Isaac, during the operation that rescued 44 abducted pupils and teachers from the Old Oyo National Park.

The victims were rescued on July 10, 2026, in a coordinated operation involving security agencies after spending several days in captivity.

According to the sources, Lieutenant Isaac was killed in the line of duty during the rescue mission and was buried the same day.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde had earlier confirmed that the military recorded a casualty during the operation. Sources said Lieutenant Isaac was among the officers leading efforts to rescue the abducted pupils and teachers when he was fatally wounded.

The pupils and teachers were abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on or about June 6, 2026, before their eventual rescue by security operatives.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria