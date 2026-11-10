Major General Adeyinka A. Famadewa (rtd)

By

Salamatu Muhammed

The Special Adviser to the President on Homeland Security, Maj.-Gen. Adeyinka T. Famadewa (rtd), has said military operations alone cannot deliver sustainable peace in Nigeria, calling for a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of conflicts.

Famadewa said this at the unveiling of the National Framework for Peace, Social Cohesion and Resilience organised in Abuja by the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience, the country’s centre for coordinating early warning and response mechanisms.

He said tackling insecurity required more than military intervention, stressing the need to address injustice, social exclusion, unemployment, displacement and lack of trust among communities.

He noted that although military intervention might be necessary to protect citizens and restore order, it could not independently resolve the underlying issues driving conflicts.

The presidential adviser called for stronger civilian institutions and greater involvement of local governments, traditional rulers, women, youths and civil society organisations in conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

He said sustainable peace required coordinated efforts by government institutions and non-state actors to address grievances and strengthen relationships among communities.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Triple Peace Africa, Dr Paul Nyulaku, said Nigeria’s efforts to prevent conflicts and build peaceful communities were being undermined by poor coordination among government institutions and other stakeholders.

Presenting the background and key components of the framework, Nyulaku said conflicts in the country were becoming increasingly interconnected, while interventions by government agencies, security institutions, traditional and religious leaders, and civil society organisations remained largely fragmented.

He identified gaps in the existing approach, including situations where early-warning information failed to trigger timely action, peace agreements lacked sustained follow-up, and emergency interventions were not followed by efforts to restore livelihoods, relationships and public trust.

He said the framework was designed to strengthen existing structures rather than create parallel institutions, improve coordination and ensure that peacebuilding interventions produced measurable results in communities.

According to him, it provides a roadmap for addressing conflicts through stronger institutions, political dialogue, mediation, reconciliation, justice, community security, climate security, natural resource governance and social cohesion.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE), Chris Ngwodo, said the framework was developed to reflect changes in Nigeria’s security environment since the previous National Peace Policy was drafted in 2012.

He said emerging challenges, including climate-related insecurity and the establishment of state peace commissions, had made a review of the country’s approach to peacebuilding necessary.

Ngwodo said the framework was developed through more than a year of consultations involving stakeholders at federal, state, local and community levels, as well as civil society organisations and relevant institutions.

He described it as a collective document rather than an imposition by the Federal Government, stressing that peacebuilding was a shared responsibility that could not be left to one agency.

He said the framework would run for five years, from 2026 to 2031, with an implementation roadmap designed to translate its provisions into practical action.

A representative of the European Union Delegation, Pedro Saravia, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of the Political, Press and Information Section, said sustainable peace required inclusive dialogue and comprehensive responses to Nigeria’s interconnected security challenges.

He identified violent extremism, communal and resource-based conflicts, organised crime, political violence, climate-related insecurity and misinformation as challenges requiring coordinated responses.

Similarly, Tunji Olonode of the Early Warning Directorate, ECOWAS Commission, emphasised the need to translate early-warning information into concrete action, ensure institutional commitments produced results at the community level, and establish clear responsibilities and sustainable funding for implementation.

In her goodwill message, the Director of Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Ambassador Abimbola Wonosikou, supported efforts to strengthen peacebuilding and social cohesion.

The Director-General of the National Boundary Commission, Surveyor Adamu Audu Adaji, also highlighted the link between effective border governance and peaceful coexistence among border communities, noting that such communities shared social, cultural and economic ties.

Daily Trust