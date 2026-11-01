By Lucky Obewo-Isawode

Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede

The Defence Headquarters said the number of attacks across the military theatres of operation fell by 73.3 per cent in October 2026.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed this in Abuja on Friday while giving an update on military operations across the country.

According to him, attacks recorded dropped by 98 incidents compared with 367 in September.

He said the reduction represented 269 fewer attacks within one month, attributing the military’s operational gains to sustained efforts by troops across the various theatres.

A breakdown of the October figures showed that Operation Enduring Peace recorded the highest number of attacks with 29 incidents, followed by Operation Hadin Kai with 27 and Operation Fansan Yamma with 24.

Operation Whirl Stroke recorded 12 attacks, while Operation Udo Ka recorded four, and operations Delta Safe and Savannah Shield recorded one attack each.

“During the period under review, the AFN recorded a total of 98 attacks across various theatres of operation.”

“Operation Hadin Kai recorded 27 attacks, Operation Fansan Yamma recorded 24, Operation Enduring Peace recorded 29, Operation Whirl Stroke recorded 12, Operation Udo Ka recorded four, while Operation Delta Safe and Operation Savannah Shield recorded one attack each,” Onoja said.

Despite the reduction in attacks, Onoja said troops neutralised more than 217 terrorists and criminals, arrested 333 suspects and rescued 349 kidnap victims during the month.

He added that 70 insurgents surrendered to troops, while 105 arms and 3,174 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“Throughout the month, over 217 terrorists and criminals were neutralised, with 333 terrorists and criminals arrested and 349 kidnap victims rescued.

“Additionally, 70 insurgents surrendered to troops, while 105 arms and 3,174 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“Similarly, the overall successes recorded in the fight against crude oil theft have continued to frustrate the activities of economic saboteurs, yielding the recovery of 756,837 litres of stolen crude oil products and the destruction of 49 illegal refining sites,” he said.

The October figure marked a significant decline from September, when Operation Enduring Peace recorded 147 attacks, Operation Fansan Yamma 115, Operation Whirl Stroke 55, Operation Hadin Kai 33, Operation Savannah Shield 13, and Operation Udo Ka four, while Operation Delta Safe recorded none.

Onoja said the military also recovered 756,837 litres of stolen crude oil products and destroyed 49 illegal refining sites during operations against crude oil theft.

He added that troops responded decisively to attacks recorded across the various theatres, engaging assailants with superior firepower and tactical manoeuvres to repel them.

However, the director expressed condolences to the government and people of Taraba State over the killing of civilians in terrorist attacks in Binari, Karim Lamido Local Government Area, on October 23.

He quoted the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, as assuring Nigerians that the military would intensify efforts to apprehend those responsible for the attacks and bring them to justice.

He called on security agencies to strengthen intelligence sharing and joint planning, while urging community leaders and residents to report suspicious activities to security formations or through the military’s toll-free line, 193.

Oluyede also urged troops to remain disciplined, uphold the rules of engagement and respect human rights, while warning against complacency, particularly as the festive season approaches.

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