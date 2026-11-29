Sonala Olumhense

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Sonala Olumhense

On Tuesday, November 4, the Nigerian Senate approved a presidential external borrowing plan of $20.5bn and €1.45bn, allegedly to finance government projects and other commitments in 2026 and 2027.

The approval was procedurally correct, but the approved request was fake.

The exercise graphically exposed the mess that passes for governance in Nigeria, a mess that is not so often seen or understood.

How did this arise?

In a letter to the legislature on October 27, President Bola Tinubu said his 2026-2027 Supplementary External Borrowing ‌Plan would support ​projects across sectors including infrastructure, agriculture,​healthcare, education, water supply, security, employment generation and financial management reforms.

One week later, on November 4, Mr Tinubu withdrew his original request, replacing it with a new one for $7.7bn. Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the request “supersedes the earlier request for 20.3 billion US dollars because the present request is more explicit.”

But the original request—not the replacement $7.7 billion to finance the 2026 budget deficit—is what the Senate considered and approved last week, in one day and just a second reading, preceded by similar approval by the House of Representatives.

Mr Akpabio muscled the approval through the Upper House, pleading that the budget, signed on 17 April, would expire on 31 December.

How deep is this mess? Tinubu asked the National Assembly to cut 2026 spending to N65.2 trillion from the N68.3 trillion lawmakers approved, and regularise spending NNPC incurred on the government’s behalf and cover under-provided debt service.

What this means is that money already spent outside appropriation is to be ratified after the fact, with the 2027 election just a few weeks away! And this is a government that last March promised that Nigeria would run a single budget from April 2026.

Instead, Akpabio’s Senate extended the 2025 capital budget to 31 December 2026. Keep in mind that the 2027 budget is due next month, just days before the election. Now, if NNPC can spend first and seek permission later, who controls Nigeria’s public money? When did the Senate surrender oversight and become complicit with the executive branch?

In a recent comment, I drew attention to the chaos in Nigerian budgeting, with every budget in the Tinubu Years being pushed into the following year, “with no clarity as to who is doing what, when and with what resources, or what constitutes accounting, reporting or auditing.”

The legislature’s approval of a phantom executive loan request is a serious legal and administrative anomaly. It underlines the fiscal indiscipline that is being normalised under this APC administration. On the eve of a major election, Nigerians are being asked to trust a fiscal record their own legislature deceptively declined to interrogate.

On November 21, in a case of the state putting on the ruling party’s campaign colours, the Ministry of Defence used its official X account to publicise Tinubu’s APC rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, complete with photographs of the Defence Minister, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.), inspecting the venue. Following criticism, the ministry deleted the post.

Daily Trust similarly publicised the Jos rally the minister attended with the President. A photo page entitled APC Presidential Campaign Rally appeared on the Information Ministry’s own website.

Perhaps nobody has advised Minister Musa that deletion is damage control, not accountability. No one has been named, sanctioned or asked to explain.

Clearly, his loyalty is to the man who appointed him, not Nigeria. When the ministry that commands the armed forces advertises one candidate weeks before polls, voters are entitled to ask whether election-day security will be neutral, and whether the Minister cares about the law.

What does this say about federal officers and offices who are deploying their resources to campaign for a candidate? What does it say about what they are willing to do for that candidate, or against others away from the public, in violation of the law?

INEC says it has shelved a comprehensive voter-register clean-up until after 2027, citing time and public opposition, with its December 15 date for the final register under review. In effect, the 2027 elections will run on a roll INEC has already conceded to be imperfect.

Furthermore, election-related violence nationwide appears to have reached logistics, with the electoral commission saying that it is deterring corps members from ad hoc election duty.

INEC has also condemned the opposition’s “rig and die” rhetoric, which is redefining the elections: the mindset that anyone who attempts to manipulate the process will meet with anti-rigging public violence.

But can INEC deliver indubitable and indisputable results? Opposition campaigns continue to come under armed attack, including in two southern states within 48 hours last week. Consider that in the days following a deadly assault on the Delta Central campaign of NDC senatorial candidate Ovie Omo-Agege, the NDC reported that suspected thugs opened fire on its supporters and vehicles in Benin City.

Omo-Agege had already accused the Delta government of failing to prosecute anyone over a September attack, despite residents handing a suspect and an AK-47 to police. INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan has now warned that thuggery could depress turnout, saying INEC is mapping flashpoints with the National Security Adviser’s office.

The question is: why is Nigeria having election campaign violence without consequence in states where incumbents shape how security is deployed? To follow Amupitan’s argument, an election can be lost to fear before a single ballot is cast. On whose—or what’s—side, then, is INEC?

Despite these, I commend INEC for insisting on “no PVC, no voting.” But its own transparency is uneven, with some of its state offices declining to release PVC-collection figures despite the imminence of that final INEC register.

Strangely, very strangely, President Tinubu has abandoned his 2023 election boast of I-Give-You-Electricity-Within-Four-Years-Or-Don’t Vote-For-Me. Now that he is actually seeking re-election, he is promising only “improved electricity.”

This is at a time when he is describing himself as suffering public utility hassles like every other Nigerian, citing recent indignation over a water cut in Aso Rock while he was shaving.

“The water went off,” he announced. “So we will correct all this. No light, no water, no electricity, no development. We have just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria.”

Really? Are these not the same promises he made ahead of acquiring the presidency, before going in to provide for himself, including taking the presidential palace off the national grid and abandoning the State House Medical Centre for foreign medical care?

So “we will correct all this”? Now, and just like that?

Let us be clear: the scenario that confronts Mr Tinubu on January 16 is whether Nigerians trust him. In his Emilokan campaign, his character issues were insufficient to halt him. But Nigerians now know far more about him to vote not simply based on those character concerns, but on his performance.

Ahead of the campaign last July, he re-committed to his administration’s promises to Nigerians, declaring that he would never betray the confidence reposed in him.

Let’s see what a free and fair election says about that.

Sonala Olumhense

Punch Nigeria Limited