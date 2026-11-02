President Bola Tinubu. Photo: State House

By

Gilbert Ekugbe

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to national development, declaring that his determination to build a prosperous Nigeria has become stronger as he seeks divine wisdom and resilience to continue serving the country.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga on Monday, the president made this declaration on Monday while reflecting on his spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser Hajj (Umrah), during which he was granted the rare privilege of entering the Holy Ka’abah in Makkah to offer prayers.

Tinubu thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for granting him and members of his Nigerian delegation access to the sacred site.

Describing the experience as historic and deeply cherished, the President said it reflected the longstanding friendship, mutual respect and cooperation between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

“I want to say a big thank you for the faith, for the recognition. I can’t believe the fencing of the Ka’abah is in Green-White-Green, which reminds us of the Nigerian identity,” he said.

The President also thanked the Saudi authorities for their hospitality and recognition, describing the opportunity to pray inside the Ka’abah as a rare spiritual privilege.

“It is an honour that I enjoyed, and it is gracious of them to have allowed me to enter inside the Ka’abah. This is history,” Tinubu said.

He disclosed that his prayers centred on obtaining wisdom and resilience to continue serving Nigerians, expressing confidence that his supplications had been answered.

“Well, I asked for wisdom and resilience to continue to serve the people. I know that prayer has been granted,” he said.

Recalling his previous Umrah pilgrimage before the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu said he had prayed for Allah’s blessings and promised to return to express gratitude.

The President also reflected on Surah Aal-Imran, Verse 26 of the Holy Qur’an, which emphasises that Almighty Allah is the ultimate owner of sovereignty, with the authority to grant and withdraw power.

According to him, political authority should be regarded as a trust that must be exercised with humility, responsibility and dedication to the welfare of the people.

“There is no other God but Almighty Allah. He is the giver and the taker. He owns power and authority. He says, ‘If I give you, use it well. If you don’t use it in accordance with my dictates, I can take it from you and give it to another person. I am the only One who has that authority,” he said.

Tinubu described his emergence as Nigeria’s President and Commander-in-Chief as a special blessing from Almighty Allah, stressing that the privilege came with an enormous responsibility to serve the nation.

“I have faith in that, and I believe extremely well that He has done me and my country a great favour. Out of many millions of people, to be the President and Commander-in-Chief is a favour that only Almighty God can do to a human being,” he stated.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to national development, the President said he remained determined to pursue policies and programmes that would promote prosperity, strengthen the economy and advance the aspirations of Nigerians.

“My commitment to Project Nigeria is higher. I am determined to usher in prosperity and fully develop the country, consistent with the wish of Allah and the support of the people,” he declared.

He urged Nigerians to put Almighty Allah first, follow their conscience and remain committed to the right path towards national greatness.

On the economy, Tinubu expressed optimism about the country’s economic outlook, describing the foundation laid by his administration as solid and the progress recorded as encouraging.

“The foundation is solid, and the economy has come out of the dark tunnel. This is inspiring,” he said.

The President, however, stressed the importance of investing in young Nigerians, warning that the decisions taken by today’s leaders would shape how future generations remember them.

“We need to build a future for our youth. If we don’t invest in their future, how do we want to be remembered as leaders 50 years from now? That’s the main thing,” he added.

He reiterated that his administration would continue to focus on strengthening the economy, expanding opportunities for young people and creating an enabling environment for Nigerians to realise their potential.

Also expressing gratitude for the spiritual experience were the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate; and governors of Borno, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Yobe and Kwara States.

Other members of the delegation included business leaders, among them Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Chief Executive Officer of Oando, Wale Tinubu.

They reportedly expressed appreciation to Almighty Allah and the President for the opportunity to enter the Holy Ka’abah and offer prayers.

Gilbert Ekugbe

Gilbert Ekugbe is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of experience reporting on business and economic affairs. He covers markets, corporate developments, finance, and Nigeria’s broader economic landscape. His reporting is informed by extensive newsroom experience and a strong commitment to accuracy and responsible journalism, helping readers understand complex business issues.

Punch Nigeria Limited