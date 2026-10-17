.Shettima, Akpabio, Govs grace inauguration

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has said the fresh mandate given to him by the people of the State has presented him an opportunity to work harder and deliver more for the people in the overall interest of the State.

Oyebanji said the progress recorded in the previous four years would be consolidated upon with vigour so that the impact of profitable governance and the progress so far recorded would count in every home across the state.

The Governor who made these remarks shortly after he was inaugurated for a new term of four years, solicited the support and cooperation of all citizens of the state within and outside the country for the State to become a model of governance.

Oyebanji, who became the first Governor to win a re-election back-to-back and inaugurated for two consecutive terms of office, was sworn into office at an impressive ceremony held Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado Ekiti on Friday, witnessed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The oath of allegiance and the oath of office were administered on the re-elected Governor by the State Chief Judge, Honourable Justice Adekanye Ogunmoye at 1.34pm with the First Lady, Prof Olayemi Oyebanji, observing the process. The re-elected Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, had earlier completed her swearing-in formalities at 1.29pm.

Shortly after taking the oath, Governor Oyebanji observed the Guard of Honour and Parade mounted by the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force by riding on the ceremonial police Land Rover acknowledging cheers from the enthusiastic crowd.

In his inaugural speech, Oyebanji paid tributes to all former governors who had occupied the office before him commending them for their various contributions to the growth and development of the state. He extended his hands of fellowship to his co-contestants in the last governorship race: Dr. Wole Oluyede of People Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Dare Bejide of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Isaac Alade of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Chief Joseph Anifowose of Allied People’s Movement (APM).

While acknowledging the huge task ahead, Oyebanji promised to be accessible to the people, listen to them, welcome honest counsel and work with all Ekiti’s across the various social and political divides for the state to reach its promised land and for the dream of shared prosperity to become reality.

He also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support for his demonstrated love for Ekiti State and support for his first term administration, a development, he said accounted for the landmark achievements he was able to record in critical areas such as infrastructure development, health care, education and human capital development, among others.

Oyebanji urged the people of the state to utilize the opportunity of the 2027 presidential election to renew the mandate of President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for another term of four years saying “this election is even more crucial to the future of our State. We need them not only to win, but to win big in Ekiti.”

He said: “To Ekiti sons and daughters across Nigeria and in the diaspora: keep bringing your knowledge, experience, investment and networks home. There is work here that your contribution can help accomplish.

“I know the task ahead is enormous, but it is now a familiar turf. With God’s guidance and you by our side, I know that we will not walk alone. Ekiti-Kete, we will do this together. Together with you, our dream of shared prosperity will be achieved.

“Ekiti Kete, this second mandate brings a greater responsibility to deliver. I know that public trust must be earned afresh every day. I will remain accessible. I will listen. I will welcome honest counsel and work with people across our political and social divides.

“Where we have done well, we will build further. Where we have fallen short, we will make corrections. Where our people still face hardship, we will keep seeking practical answers. Four years ago, we set out to keep Ekiti working. In the four years ahead, we must make sure that our work yield more for our people.

He promised the commitment of his administration to support technology, innovation and the responsible use of artificial intelligence while institutions and businesses will also be encouraged to solve real problems, develop useful products and prepare young people for emerging opportunities.

The Ekiti helmsman further pledged to use the opportunity of the second term to connect education more closely to enterprise, practical skills and the needs of a changing economy noting that this is the vision behind the Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ) where construction is currently ongoing.

He added that there is need to create greater room for women entrepreneurs, traders, artisans, people with disabilities and young people whose abilities exceed the opportunities available to them pointing out that “every part of Ekiti has something to contribute” which has imposed the task is to help more of that potential to flourish.

President Tinubu who spoke through Vice President Shettima, assured Ekiti people that Governor Oyebanji won’t betray their trust expressing confidence that his second term will be far better than his first tenure in terms of unification, governance and political delivery.

The President who described the inauguration as “beginning of a season of complementary service,” congratulated the Governor and his Deputy on the resounding and unique political feat, saying it was a triumph of democratic capability over mediocrity.

He said: “You have earned the confidence and trust of your people going by what you did in your first term . You have demonstrated your competence with the ways you attended to the concerns of your people.

“To Ekiti people, we offer our heartfelt appreciation for the second opportunity you have given your governor.

“We are very optimistic that his second term shall be more prosperous. He promised you prosperity in his first term and he delivered, be rest assured that the second term shall be better.”

Calling for patience with his administration in the face of the current economic crunch, President Tinubu clarified that his administration had succeeded in reshaping the economy and steering it beyond the curve of instability, assuring that the next few years shall remove the pains and be more rewarding for the citizens in terms of delivery of economic prosperity.

Governors who attended the inauguration include Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara); Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma (Imo); Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa (Ondo), Alhaji Ahmed Ododo (Kogi), Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Mr Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Alhaji Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Alhaji Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Hon Umar Bago (Nigeria), Senator Ademola Adeleke (Osun) represented by his Deputy, Mr Kola Adewusi; Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna) represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Senator Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South), Senator Cyril Fasuyi (Ekiti North) and other National Assembly members. The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda led other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to the ceremony.

Former Ekiti governors present included Chief Niyi Adebayo, Chief Ayodele Fayose, Chief Segun Oni, Dr Kayode Fayemi. Former governors from other states present were Chief Bisi Akande (Osun), Chief Segun Osoba (Ogun) and Dr Segun Mimiko (Ondo).

Traditional rulers who graced the occasion included Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Mohammed Haliru Dantoro; Ogoga of Ikere/Chairman, Ekiti Council of Obas, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado; Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe and several Ekiti Obas.

Other dignitaries present were former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN); the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, and the First Lady of Osun State, Mrs Titilola Adeleke, ex-Ekiti First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi.

Also present were: Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake; former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon Philip Shaibu; the NPA Chairman, Senator Dayo Adeyeye; Ekiti APC Chairman, Barr Sola Elesin, CEO of Cavista Holdings, Dr. John Olajide, Group Managing Director, Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD