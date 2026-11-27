by

Promise Eze

Jide Omokore | File photo

The court of appeal in Abuja has sentenced Jide Omokore, an oil businessman, and two former Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) executives to seven years in prison over a $1.6 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in a statement on Wednesday, said the appellate court also ordered the winding up of two companies linked to the case: Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited.

In a unanimous judgment, a three-member panel comprising James Gambo Abundaga, Yusuf Alhaji Bashir, and Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi, the presiding judges, convicted the defendants on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 12 of the charge but discharged them on the remaining counts.

The court sentenced Omokore, Victor Briggs, former managing director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC); and Abiye Membere, former group executive director, exploration and production, of the NNPC, to seven years’ imprisonment each, with the sentences to run concurrently.

The defendants were prosecuted by the EFCC on a 15-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence, conspiracy, money laundering and procurement fraud.

The charges stemmed from a Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) between the NPDC and Atlantic Energy for the exploitation of Oil Mining Licences (OMLs) 60, 61, 62 and 63, also known as the Brass Assets.

The prosecution alleged that Omokore and his companies lifted more than 7.5 million barrels of crude oil valued at $823,075,189.95 without paying the mandatory entry fee of $123.19 million or meeting their financial obligations under the agreement.

BACK STORY

In February 2023, the federal high court in Abuja discharged and acquitted Omokore, and two associated companies of a 15-count fraud charge filed by the EFCC over an alleged $1.6 billion diversion of proceeds from the sale of government-owned petroleum products.

Delivering judgment, Nnamdi Dimgba, the presiding judge, held that the prosecution failed to establish the allegations of false representation, fraudulent intent, money laundering, conversion and conspiracy.

The judge also ruled that the crude oil sales were conducted legally under agreements reached with the NNPC and NPDC.

The court relied partly on the testimony of Andrew Yakubu, former NNPC group managing director, who said the companies were awarded the project because of their previous successful dealings with the corporation.

The judge also discharged Briggs and Membere on the money laundering charges in counts 10 and 11 but convicted them of the lesser offence of official corruption, imposing a fine of N2 million on each of them.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the prosecution, through its counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, filed a notice of appeal on March 6, 2023, containing 34 grounds of appeal.

Omokore subsequently filed a preliminary objection, challenging the competence of the appeal on the grounds that the prosecution had joined defendants who were discharged and acquitted with those convicted by the lower court.

In its reply brief, the prosecution said the appeal was competent, maintaining that Briggs and Membere had not been convicted of the offences for which they were originally charged.

Jacobs also said the lower court erred in treating the transaction as a commercial dispute despite documentary and oral evidence showing that the companies failed to meet the conditions required before the agreement could commence.

The prosecution further relied on an arbitral award delivered on March 5, 2019, which found that the companies had received benefits from the Brass Assets to which they were not contractually entitled.

The tribunal noted that “the claimants were unjustly enriched by the payments that they received from the sale of crude oil”.

Jacobs said the existence of a contractual relationship or arbitration proceedings did not prevent criminal prosecution over the same transaction. He noted that the criminal charge was filed on June 2, 2016, before arbitration proceedings began on August 15, 2016.

The prosecution also presented documentary and oral evidence concerning luxury vehicles received by Briggs and Membere, including a vehicle worth N23 million purchased through Omokore’s account and delivered to Briggs through his wife.

The EFCC, which called 17 witnesses during the trial, urged the appellate court to allow the appeal, set aside the lower court’s decisions and convict the defendants.

TheCable