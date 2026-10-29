The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of families affected by the 5 October 2026 accident involving its ATR 42-500 aircraft, NAF 931, at Igbokoda, Ondo State. The assurance was given during an engagement with the bereaved families on 28 October 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to provide support, address concerns and keep them informed about the recovery operation and investigation.

Representing the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, conveyed the CAS’s heartfelt condolences and reaffirmed the Service’s solidarity with the families. He emphasised that the NAF’s responsibility extends beyond the immediate response to the tragedy, assuring them of the Service’s continued support. “The Nigerian Air Force stands with you, and our thoughts and prayers remain with every family affected by this tragedy,” he said.

As a practical demonstration of this commitment, the CAS has directed that the salaries of the deceased personnel will continue to be paid until their death benefits are fully paid to their next of kin (NOK). The measure, in line with a welfare policy initiated by the CAS, is designed to provide financial stability for dependants while the applicable benefits are being processed. It also reflects the CAS’s emphasis on personnel welfare as a critical pillar of operational effectiveness, recognising that the well-being of personnel and the security of their families remain integral to sustaining morale, commitment and mission readiness.

The engagement also provided an opportunity to update the families on the ongoing recovery operation and investigation. AVM Gabkwet explained that the swampy, waterlogged terrain and difficult access to the crash site had presented significant technical and logistical challenges, necessitating dewatering, engineering support and site stabilisation. He assured the families that the NAF would sustain recovery efforts in collaboration with relevant agencies and support a thorough, evidence-based investigation, stressing that the Service would not speculate on the cause of the accident until the relevant evidence had been properly examined.

Recognising the profound emotional and spiritual impact of the tragedy, the NAF facilitated engagements between the bereaved families and its religious leaders, including Christian chaplains and Muslim imams, to provide spiritual guidance, prayers and pastoral support during this difficult period. In addition, renowned consultant psychologist, Professor Ehize Odigie-Okpataku, provided psychological support through individual interactions and counselling sessions. The families were also given the opportunity to air their views, express personal concerns and make direct enquiries regarding the accident, recovery efforts and welfare arrangements. These engagements underscored the NAF’s commitment to addressing the families’ emotional, spiritual and practical needs with compassion and sensitivity.

Reaffirming the importance of accountability and sustained engagement, the CAS assured the families that “your grief matters, your questions matter, and the dignity of your loved ones will remain central to our response to this tragedy.” The NAF further pledged to maintain open communication and provide guidance on welfare and administrative matters through designated liaison channels, including the Office of the Directorate of Veterans Affairs. The Service remains committed to supporting the bereaved families, sustaining recovery efforts and facilitating a credible investigation, while ensuring that the memory of the fallen personnel is honoured with dignity, compassion and concrete action.

Ehimen Ejodame

Air Commodore

Director of Public Relations and Information

Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force

28 Oct 26