File: Large sections of the military aircraft that crashed in the Ondo River have been recovered as recovery efforts continue at the crash site

Dare Akogun, Olufemi Adediran & Peter Dada

Twelve days after a Nigerian Air Force aircraft plunged into the waters of Igbokoda, Ondo State, fishermen and boat operators are counting their losses, with many struggling to feed their families as their incomes dry up.

The Chairman of the Ilaje Fishermen Association, Igbokoda, Festus Ikuomola, told Saturday PUNCH that about 1,500 members of the association had been affected by the October 5 crash, which involved an aircraft carrying 25 people.

He said many fishermen had been unable to work since the incident, while those who travelled farther to fish incurred additional costs that reduced their earnings.

“Normally, our people make between N15,000 and N30,000 on a good day, but most of them have not been doing anything since that day. Only a few who have bigger boats go far away to fish and return to sell, which is not economically viable if you compare how much they spend and what they make,” Ikuomola stated.

He called on the Federal Government to clean up the affected area and compensate those whose livelihoods had been disrupted.

“The spillage will have a devastating effect on fish and other aquatic life in the area, thereby threatening our only source of livelihood,” the chairman said.

Ikuomola explained that the disruption also affected women who depended on fishing for their trading activities and household incomes.

According to him, fish trading in the community is largely dominated by women, many of whom rely on the business to feed their families.

He estimated that the women earned an average of N60,000 weekly before the incident, depending on the quantity of fish supplied by fishermen.

Ikuomola said the crash had compounded existing challenges faced by fish traders, including inadequate storage facilities, limited capital, poor access to credit and long distances to markets.

“The situation has been made worse by waterway contamination and military restrictions. Some fishermen said they saw oil floating on parts of the water, and restrictions on movement have also limited their access to fishing locations,” he added.

Boat operators have also been affected, with some seeking alternative means of survival.

One of them, Yemi Adetimehin, said he previously earned between N30,000 and N50,000 daily transporting women who bought and sold fish.

“Right now, nothing is coming in for me. The soldiers have stopped us from entering the water,” he said.

Another boat operator, Shola Michael, said he had taken to commercial motorcycle riding to provide for his wife and two children after restrictions on the waterways forced him to abandon his business.

“I have a wife and two children who will eat. Since I can no longer use my boat for business because of the plane crash, I had to collect a bike to ride and make money to feed my family,” he said.

‘We now struggle to get fish’

A dry fish trader, Bimpe Kayode, said she had been struggling to obtain enough fish since the crash because fishermen were no longer going out as frequently as before.

“Last Sunday, I went to the market to buy fish, but very small quantities were available at the market in Igbokoda because we learnt that the fishermen did not go to the water to fish due to the incident that happened. So, I went back home empty-handed,” she added.

A fisherman, who identified himself simply as Sunday, said he had been travelling farther from the community to catch fish, describing the journeys as strenuous.

“We could not get better fish around this area again because the water is no longer good. I have to go very far from here to catch fish, and this is very strenuous, unlike before. In fact, something has to be done about this matter; it is affecting our business,” he added.

Although fishermen attributed their difficulties to the crash and suspected pollution, the extent of any contamination and its effects on aquatic life have yet to be established by the relevant government agencies.

The Ondo State Government earlier announced plans to test air and water quality at the crash site, but residents and fishing representatives are demanding clarity on the safety of the waterways, possible cleanup measures and compensation for affected residents.

The Nigerian Air Force also acknowledged residents’ concerns about offensive odours and possible environmental effects.

It said it would engage environmental and public health authorities after the recovery operation to assess the situation and address any concerns identified.

Monarch petitions Tinubu

The Olugbokoda of Igbokoda, Oba Afolabi Odidiomo, has called on the Federal and Ondo State governments to intervene over environmental concerns and economic losses reported by residents.

In a petition to the Presidency, the monarch raised concerns about the recovery of the aircraft and human remains, possible fuel leakage and the implications for aquatic life and residents whose livelihoods depend on the waterways.

“There are grave questions about the recovery of the aircraft and any human remains, the possible release of aviation fuel or other hazardous substances, and the effect on the surrounding waters, aquatic life, and people whose livelihoods depend on them,” he said.

The monarch maintained that residents should not be left to speculate about the safety of their waters or bear the consequences of any damage caused by an incident involving a Federal Government aircraft.

He called for an environmental assessment by qualified personnel and a transparent process through which affected residents could seek compensation for established losses.

“We want the government to put in place a fair and accessible claims process for persons who can demonstrate loss or injury attributable to the incident, covering damage to property and equipment, loss of income, reasonable expenses, personal injury, and other established losses recognised by law,” the monarch added.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Environment, Tob Loko, told Saturday PUNCH that the state government would conduct air and water quality tests at the crash site to determine the extent of possible contamination and guide its response.

He said Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had directed him and the Commissioner for Health to expedite measures to address possible environmental pollution.

Loko added that officials would conduct an assessment of the site before determining the appropriate measures to protect residents and their livelihoods.

“That is why we are mobilising to the site for the spot assessment. We are going to assess the level of contamination that has taken place,” he assured.

Experts demand assessment

Fisheries and environmental experts have called for scientific testing to establish the extent of any pollution from the crash and determine measures needed to restore the affected environment.

An adviser and member of the Bureau of the African Network of Non-State Actors in Fisheries and Aquaculture, Dr Lukman Agbabiaka, said an environmental impact assessment would help determine the concentration of hydrocarbons, aviation fuel and engine oil in the affected area and their potential effects on fisheries.

“The EIA report at the scene of the NAF aircraft crash in Ondo will guide on the toxicity and concentration of hydrocarbons, jet fuel, engine oil, and their potential impacts on the fishery in particular, including its multiplier effects,” he said.

Agbabiaka warned that fears of contamination could hurt fish sales even before scientific tests established the extent of any environmental damage.

“In the short run or medium term, many aquatic foods from the area will be rejected by consumers with the fear of contamination and public health implications,” he added.

The expert estimated that the recovery of affected aquatic life and fishing grounds could take between six months and 10 years, depending on the type and concentration of pollutants, the species affected and the duration of exposure.

An environmental expert and Executive Director of the Renevlyn Development Initiative, Philip Jakpor, called on the government to conduct an environmental audit, tackle any pollution identified and provide alternative water supplies and livelihood support for affected residents.

“Aviation fuel, just like other hydrocarbons in an environment, will not disappear by mere fumigation, and the toxic elements can remain in the environment for decades,” he said.

Jakpor cited the United Nations Environment Programme’s 2011 assessment of oil pollution in Ogoniland to illustrate the potential long-term consequences of environmental contamination.

A Professor of Environmental Toxicology and Aquatic Pollution at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Olawale Adejuwon, said the assessment should include tests on water, river sediments and fish tissue.

“No authority should declare the river safe without three levels of scientific testing: water analysis, sediment testing and fish-tissue analysis,” he warned.

Adejuwon questioned whether fumigation and the distribution of nose masks would adequately address possible hydrocarbon pollution.

“Fumigation kills mosquitoes and bacteria; it does not remove benzene from water. Nose masks only reduce inhalation for a few hours. What is needed is containment with oil booms, skimming, and bioremediation,” he said.

A toxicologist at the University of Abuja, Muhammed Shehu, also urged relevant environmental authorities to collect samples and have them analysed in accredited laboratories before deciding whether fishing could safely resume in the affected areas.

Families lament missing bodies

As residents grapple with lost livelihoods and uncertainty over the condition of the river, relatives of some of the 25 people on board the aircraft have expressed anguish over the delay in recovering and identifying their loved ones’ remains.

Damilola, a sister of one of the victims, Sunday Michael, said her family had yet to receive adequate information about when her brother’s remains and those of the other victims might be recovered.

“It is heartbreaking that over a week after the crash, the bodies of the victims have not been recovered. Our family is really devastated by the situation.

“Nobody has provided us with any information about the recovery of the bodies. We don’t know what is happening or when the bodies will be found. We have been left in the dark, and we don’t even know what to expect,” she lamented.

Another victim’s sister, who identified herself as Perfection, said the lack of updates had compounded her family’s grief.

“At least, the recovery of the body will give the family some form of closure, but there is nothing we can do about it. The family is unable to plan for burial arrangements because nobody has been found till now. We have accepted our fate. There is no update,” she said.

Punch Nigeria Ltd