By Victoria Longjohn

NAFDAC operation at Zuba Market. Photo: NafdacAgency/X

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down the Zuba International Market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, after confiscating counterfeit and unwholesome products worth more than ₦300 million.

The enforcement operation involved the screening of more than 160 shops and was conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

NAFDAC said the exercise was part of its intensified efforts to rid Nigerian markets of counterfeit, substandard and unwholesome regulated products, particularly ahead of the festive season.

Briefing journalists after the operation, the Head of the Investigation and Enforcement Division, North-Central Zone, Babatunji Omoyeni, said the exercise reflected the agency’s renewed commitment to protecting the health and safety of Nigerians.

He said NAFDAC’s Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, had directed the Enforcement Directorate to ensure that counterfeiters and other unscrupulous operators were prevented from exploiting increased commercial activities and consumer demand during the yuletide season.

Omoyeni stressed that the agency would sustain its surveillance, inspection and enforcement activities to prevent dangerous and unregulated products from reaching unsuspecting consumers.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information that could help NAFDAC identify individuals and locations involved in the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of counterfeit and unwholesome products.

He also commended the police and the DSS for their cooperation, noting that the operation demonstrated the importance of collaboration among security and regulatory agencies.

In a related development, NAFDAC recently destroyed fake, expired, banned, substandard and falsified products estimated at ₦100 billion in Ogun State.

The destruction exercise was conducted last Friday at the Ogwama Dumpsite in Ogere Remo as part of efforts to prevent unsafe products from re-entering the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the event, Adeyeye said the destroyed items included unregistered medicines, banned alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small PET bottles, expired codeine cough syrups, Analgin and Oxytocin injections, counterfeit cosmetics and unwholesome food products.

She explained that the products were recovered during nationwide enforcement operations, voluntarily surrendered by companies or handed over to the agency by the Nigeria Customs Service.

According to her, recent enforcement operations also uncovered illegal drug and cosmetic manufacturing facilities, counterfeit alcoholic beverages and expired energy drinks allegedly being repackaged for distribution.

Adeyeye warned that suspects arrested during the operations would face the full weight of the law.

She commended security agencies for their support and urged Nigerians to avoid unlicensed drug sellers and report activities involving the production and distribution of fake and dangerous products.

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