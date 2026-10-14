By : Ijeoma Nwanosike

NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered more than 20 illegal stores allegedly involved in counterfeit alcoholic beverage operations at the International Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State, with products seized and evacuated from the premises valued at over N2 billion. The operation by the agency’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate also led to the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in counterfeiting popular alcoholic beverage brands, revalidating expired and unsafe drinks for resale, and stockpiling banned imported products. According to NAFDAC, the illegal operations were concealed within makeshift parking stores on the premises, where its operatives discovered activities involving the production and revalidation of counterfeit beverages.

The agency had earlier disclosed in a video posted on its official X account that it uncovered a suspected facility at Zamfara Plaza, BBA Trade Fair Complex, where expired energy drinks and popular wine and whisky brands were allegedly being revalidated for sale. In the video, an agency official showed operatives inspecting drinks awaiting the removal of their expiry labels, alongside chemicals and equipment suspected to have been used in the process. The official also displayed packaging materials, new bottle corks and what was described as a filtration system comprising a large bowl containing liquid.

According to the official, the suspects allegedly supplied the revalidated drinks to bars and nightclubs through arrangements with some bar managers, raising concerns about the possible circulation of expired or falsified alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. NAFDAC urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious manufacturing, revalidation or sales activities through the agency’s official complaints line.

GUARDIAN Newspapers