NAFDAC DG, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye. Photo: NAFDAC

By

Onozure Dania

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has uncovered a suspected counterfeit alcoholic drinks production facility valued at over N500m in Aba, Abia State.

The agency said the facility, located at No. 25 Omenazu Street, was operating under unhygienic conditions, with suspected counterfeit packaging materials, empty bottles, ethanol and unidentified liquid mixtures found during the operation.

NAFDAC disclosed this in a statement on Monday via its X handle, noting that the suspected operator fled on the arrival of its officials, abandoning a vehicle containing packaging materials bearing the names of Sir Edwards Scotch Whisky and Scottish Hills Whisky.

The agency said its officials recovered sealing machines, bottle caps, cartons, tanks containing various liquid mixtures and dirty sieves suspected to have been used in the production process.

“Plastic buckets and 200-litre drums containing ethanol and tree bark immersed in ethanol were also discovered, raising serious concerns about the safety and quality of the products being produced,” the statement read.

NAFDAC added that a drum containing approximately 200 litres of liquid was found in the abandoned vehicle, alongside empty bottles and other suspected counterfeit packaging materials.

It estimated the value of the equipment, materials and other components recovered from the facility at over N500m.

The discovery has raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with alcoholic drinks allegedly produced under unhygienic conditions and without verified quality standards.

The agency urged members of the public to provide credible information on suspected illegal manufacturing activities to support its enforcement efforts.

“NAFDAC urges members of the public to provide credible information on suspected illegal manufacturing activities,” the statement added.

The agency provided its call centre numbers, 0800-1-623322 and 0700-1-623322, as well as its email address, reforms@nafdac.gov.ng, for reporting suspected illegal operations.

NAFDAC did not disclose whether any arrests had been made in connection with the discovery.

Onozure Dania

Onozure is a correspondent of The PUNCH on the judiciary beat. She has over a decade experience covering criminal and civil matters from the magistrate to the appellate courts. She’s a graduate of Political Science

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