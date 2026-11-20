By

Odinaka Anudu

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $406m in one month as the naira weakened by four per cent against the dollar, reversing some of the gains recorded by the currency in recent months.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that the naira depreciated to N1,388/$ at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market on Thursday, 19 November, from N1,333.50/$ on 19 October, representing a loss of N54.50 in one month.

Similarly, the country’s gross external reserves fell to $54.713bn on 18 November from $55.119bn on 19 October, reflecting a decline of $406m over the period.

The naira also weakened by N8.01 on Thursday, closing at N1,388/$ from N1,379.99/$ recorded on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the currency had depreciated by N16.99 to N1,379.99/$ from N1,363/$ on Tuesday, highlighting renewed pressure in the official foreign exchange market.

At the parallel market, however, the naira weakened to N1,440/$ on Thursday, compared with N1,375/$ a month earlier. Some currency traders said they were willing to sell at even lower rates for buyers seeking to purchase large volumes.

The decline in reserves comes after the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, announced that the country’s foreign reserves had crossed $55bn, their highest level in more than 18 years.

Cardoso made the disclosure at a news conference on 22 September following the 307th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee in Abuja.

He attributed the reserve accumulation to consistency and discipline in the apex bank’s approach, alongside contributions from Nigerians in the diaspora.

“We have been able to rebuild our reserves. We know that today, the reserves have crossed $55bn – the highest number in over 18 years. That’s a big thing. It’s come through consistency and discipline in approach. In addition to that is the whole issue of diaspora contributions,” Cardoso said.

The CBN governor also highlighted improvements in the foreign exchange market, particularly the reduction in the gap between exchange rates under the previous multiple-rate system.

He said the former structure created a dysfunctional market in which access to foreign exchange depended on connections and individual privileges.

“We had a very dysfunctional foreign exchange market whereby there were multiplicity of rates depending on whom you knew and the access you had will determine the rate you will get,” he said.

“What has happened is that we have succeeded in closing that gap. It is not fair for some people to profit at the expense of others,” Cardoso added.

He also noted that the former system of foreign exchange subsidies imposed significant costs on the economy, estimated at about 2.2 per cent of GDP.

“The losses of these ‘subsidies’ were in the region of 2.2% of the GDP. And that is staggering,” he said.

An emerging markets expert and economist, Ike Ibeabuchi, attributed the weakening naira and declining reserves to reduced dollar supply and rising demand for foreign exchange.

He said lower inflows from exporters, investors and other sources may be reducing dollar availability in the market, while demand for foreign currency to finance imports and international transactions continued to put pressure on the naira.

“Lower foreign exchange inflows from exporters, investors and other sources reduce dollar supply in the market, while demand for foreign currency for imports, international payments and other transactions continues to exert pressure on the naira,” Ibeabuchi said.

“ I won’t say this has to do with elections, but this is a festive season as well, where demand for FX often rises.”

Speaking in a phone interview with The PUNCH, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, said domestic factors could be contributing to the successive decline of the naira against the dollar.

Although he said he did not have all the facts, the economist identified political spending, capital flight and policy uncertainty as possible factors behind the weakening currency and declining foreign reserves.

He said political spending could be injecting liquidity into the economy and putting pressure on the naira, noting that the Central Bank of Nigeria had previously raised concerns about the impact of political activities on exchange rate stability.

“The political spending liquidity may be already putting pressure on the naira. The central bank had expressed that fear before during the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting,” Yusuf said.

He argued that much of the FX demand associated with political activities could be channelled through the parallel market because such transactions might not be formally documented or conducted through official channels.

Yusuf also warned that political uncertainty and statements by some politicians about reversing the economic reforms of the President Bola Tinubu administration could trigger capital flight.

He said proposals to restore petrol subsidies could create uncertainty among foreign investors, particularly portfolio investors, and encourage them to withdraw funds from the country.

“There have been some pronouncements by some political actors that they are going to reverse the reform and bring back the petrol subsidy. It’s a signal that can have an effect on capital flows.

“I don’t have the facts, but I’m talking about possibilities. It is possible that because of the political season and the utterances of some politicians about the reform, some foreign investors may begin to, at least the portfolio investors may begin to, withdraw their money. And that could begin to put pressure on the naira,” the CPPE chief said.

Odinaka Anudu

Punch Nigeria Limited