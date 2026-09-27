The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas in a motorcade at the combined Passing Out Parade of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna. Photo: Nigerian Air Force

By

Gilbert Ekugbe

President Bola Tinubu has charged newly commissioned military officers to uphold the Constitution, protect Nigerians and remain committed to the ideals of discipline, honour and selfless service.

Tinubu, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, gave the charge on Saturday through the Speaker of the House of Representatives,

Dr Tajudeen Abbas, who represented him at the Combined Passing Out Parade of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

The ceremony marked the commissioning of cadets from the 73 Regular Course, Short Service Course 49 (Army), Direct Short Service Course 34 (Air Force) and Branch Commission Course 3 (Air Force).

Addressing the newly commissioned officers, Tinubu said their training had prepared them for the responsibilities that come with serving in the Armed Forces.

“The Nation is counting on you,” the president told the officers, urging them to demonstrate discipline, professionalism, courage and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

Tinubu commended the NDA for continuously adapting its training programmes to meet the changing demands of modern warfare.

He highlighted the Academy’s enhanced focus on counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency training, technological innovation, international partnerships and its growing recognition within the global military community.

The president urged the institution to sustain its pursuit of excellence and continue producing officers equipped to respond effectively to emerging security challenges.

He also reminded the newly commissioned officers of their constitutional responsibilities, stressing the need to safeguard the nation and protect its citizens while maintaining the professional standards of the Armed Forces.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Minister of Defence, the Minister of State for Defence, the Chief of the Defence Staff and other Service Chiefs.

Senior government and military officials, as well as Presidents and Coordinators of various Officers’ Wives Associations, also attended the event.

The commissioning marked the beginning of a new phase of service for the officers, who are expected to carry forward the traditions of the Nigerian Armed Forces while serving the country with courage, integrity and distinction.

Gilbert Ekugbe

Gilbert Ekugbe is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of experience reporting on business and economic affairs. He covers markets, corporate developments, finance, and Nigeria’s broader economic landscape. His reporting is informed by extensive newsroom experience and a strong commitment to accuracy and responsible journalism, helping readers understand complex business issues.

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