By Olufemi Ojomo

The Nigerian Navy and Marine Police have begun a search for the bodies of victims and wreckage at the scene of the aircraft crash that happened in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The development followed the crash of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft carrying 25 people — 20 passengers and five crew members — in a swampy area not far from the Naval Base in Igbokoda at about 9am on Monday.

Our correspondent visited the scene of the crash and interviewed the Commissioner of Police, Felix Ohuagwu, who led a team from the Command to assess the situation.

Speaking with journalists on the crash, the CP expressed dismay, stressing that there were no survivors in the crash.

He disclosed that the officers of the State Marine Police have been working with the Navy and locals to recover the remains of the victims and the wreckage of the aircraft.

Some of the locals who spoke on the crash said they were alerted by a loud noise of the crash, but the aircraft sank into the swamp with no survivors.

Meanwhile, the officers of the Nigerian Navy have restricted movement to the scene as residents and sympathisers continue to troop to the area to see the situation for themselves.

Officers on patrol of the area in search of victims and wreckage of the crashed aircraft.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had on Monday released the names of five crew members and 20 passengers who lost their lives in the 931 aircraft accident.

Air Commodore Ejodame said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, had expressed profound condolences to the families of the personnel and passengers who lost their lives in the accident.

The CAS described the incident as a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the nation, expressing heartfelt sympathies to the families, loved ones and colleagues of those who lost their lives.

He assured the bereaved families of the Service’s full support during this difficult period.

He also directed a comprehensive investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The Air Force said it would continue to provide timely and verified updates as the investigation progresses, urging the public to refrain from speculation and the circulation of unverified information, while respecting the privacy and dignity of the affected families.

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