by

Busola Aro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it has begun electronically verifying the type approval status of SIM-enabled devices to identify and prevent fake, cloned and non-compliant equipment from connecting to telecommunications networks.

Edoyemi Ogoh, director of technical standards and network integrity at the commission, spoke on Tuesday at a news conference on the commission’s technical standards and network integrity initiatives in Abuja.

Type approval is the regulatory process through which the NCC certifies that telecommunications equipment meets established technical requirements before it is sold or used in Nigeria.

Ogoh said the enhanced compliance framework would strengthen oversight of devices imported, sold and used in Nigeria.

He said the framework would enable the commission to verify devices against its type approval requirements, improve network performance and protect consumers from equipment that does not meet applicable technical standards.

“We have also ensured that devices currently in stock are appropriately onboarded and that devices imported into Nigeria going forward are properly verified and authenticated,” he said.

“This will provide a more effective mechanism for identifying non-compliant, cloned, or fake devices and prevent them from connecting to our networks.”

Ogoh said the commission’s initiative followed the issuance of its type approval business rules in August 2024 and consultations with original equipment manufacturers, importers, dealers, telecommunications operators, government agencies and industry associations.

He said the commission had also worked with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other stakeholders across the device supply chain to support implementation.

According to Ogoh, under section 132(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, communications equipment intended for sale or use in Nigeria must obtain type approval from the commission.

He said the enhanced framework would improve compliance with the requirements and help ensure that devices connecting to Nigerian networks are compatible with network infrastructure.

The director urged consumers to confirm the type approval status of SIM-enabled devices before buying them.

Ogoh said buyers should ask sellers whether a phone, tablet, modem, point-of-sale terminal or other SIM-enabled device had received NCC type approval.

He said non-compliant equipment could create challenges for network performance and regulatory oversight, adding that effective enforcement would help protect consumers and improve the reliability of telecommunications services.

The director explained that the framework was designed to strengthen confidence in devices available in the Nigerian market while ensuring that manufacturers, importers and dealers comply with applicable standards.

‘PERSONAL INFORMATION WILL NOT BE ACCESSED’

Ogoh said the enhanced compliance framework was limited to device identification and type approval verification, adding that it did not give the commission access to personal information stored on users’ devices.

He said the system maintained device identification information, including international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers, for regulatory purposes.

“The objective of the initiative is regulatory compliance relating to communications devices. It is not a surveillance tool and does not provide access to personal information stored on devices,” he said.

Ogoh added that the framework did not provide access to users’ photographs, messages, contacts, financial information or the content of their communications.

According to the director, the commission would continue public awareness campaigns and stakeholder engagement to explain the initiative and the responsibilities of consumers and businesses.

He said the success of the framework would depend on cooperation among government agencies, telecommunications operators, manufacturers, dealers, consumer groups and the media.

Ogoh added that the commission remained committed to strengthening technical standards and protecting consumers as Nigeria’s telecommunications sector expands.

TheCable