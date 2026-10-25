by

Theophilus Adedokun

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says it has identified two additional suspected cases of Ebola virus disease and 53 primary contacts.

Jide Idris, director-general of the NCDC, spoke at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday.

“We have established two additional suspected cases and 53 primary contact links. They are primary contacts. We have an isolation centre and a quarantine centre,” he said.

Idris said about 12 public and private laboratories were available to test for Ebola, adding that the centre had strengthened its laboratory capacity to prevent further spread of the disease.

He said the centre was maintaining heightened surveillance and strengthening laboratory capacity to ensure suspected cases were promptly investigated and tested.

He urged public and private healthcare facilities across the country to strengthen screening, triage and infection prevention measures, while ensuring healthcare workers have adequate personal protective equipment.

The NCDC said its public health teams were also identifying and monitoring people who may have been exposed to the confirmed case for 21 days after their last possible exposure.

Idris urged Nigerians contacted by public health officials to cooperate with contact-tracing teams and provide accurate information about their movements, contacts and symptoms.

TheCable